Powerhouse Producer Monica Floyd Celebrates A Weekend of Humanity at The 2nd Annual True Visionaries Experience
EINPresswire.com/ -- True Vision Media Group celebrates members and supporters of their Trials to Triumph Network at the 2nd annual True Visionaries Weekend at Hilton Universal City. This one-of-a-kind humanitarian experience brought together people from around the globe, where the central focus was next-level growth and self-empowerment. The weekend kicked-off with a comedy show that featured comedians Chris Spencer, Flex Alexander, Buddy Lewis, and Tacarra Williams. As the days progressed, attendees indulged in a Next Elevation Presentation hosted by influential business, marketing, and life coaches. The highlight of the weekend was the True Visionaries Gala Dinner that honored award-winning casting director Leah Daniels-Butler, nine-time Grammy-nominated producer RoccStar, and veteran actor Brooklyn McLinn. With over 150 hand-selected guests attending this private experience, the True Visionaries Weekend was an unforgettable experience that left guests feeling empowered and inspired to overcome challenges.
With an eye for talent, casting director and producer Leah Daniels-Butler is responsible for launching the careers of many of today's most successful actors, including Gabourey Sidibe in the Academy Award-winning film “Precious,” and actor/recording artist Tyrese Gibson. Leah is credited for her work on film classics like "The Butler," "CB4," "The Inkwell," "2 Fast 2 Furious," "Shadow Boxer," "ATL," "The Paperboy," and many more. RoccStar is an American music producer, songwriter, recording artist, and rapper. He has written and produced songs for artists such as Chris Brown, Post Malone, Usher, Rita Ora, Fergie, Prince Royce, Kendrick Lamar, J.Lo, Ne-Yo, Zendaya, and Melissa Etheridge. Brooklyn McLinn has dedicated over two decades of his life to inspiring people through the power of film and television. He currently plays the role of "Doc Hightower'' in Peacock's television series Bel-Air, and has also starred in Marvel series "Cloak and Dagger," ABC's "Black-ish," Tyler Perry's "The Haves and Have Nots," and Amazon's "Goliath." As a three-time open heart surgery and heart transplant survivor, Brooklyn is focused on providing educational resources on health and wellness topics through his nonprofit What The Heart Wants Wellness Organization.
"It was a complete honor to recognize visionaries who have impacted their fields while we acknowledge their hard work and dedication," stated CEO Monica Floyd. "These honorees were hand-selected because of their decades of commitment to generating opportunities in the community and influencing the culture as business professionals, entertainers, and philanthropists."
Film producer and CEO Monica Floyd is the nucleus of the movement and has a keen love for employing and empowering all nationalities destined to have a global impact. She is a Hollywood powerhouse producer and the industry's secret weapon with over 30 years of music, comedy, TV, and film experience. She’s worked with award-winning filmmaker Spike Lee, Grammy award-winning singer Stevie Wonder, award-winning Martin Lawrence, award-winning rapper Snoop Dogg, Singer and songwriter Miguel, James Maslow of Big Time Rush, Oscar award-winning Rami Malek, Grammy award-winning producer Rodney Jerkins, Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr., and more. As the CEO of True Vision Media Group, Monica employs her natural talents to motivate others to dare to be different and dream big dreams. Thanks to her dedication and hard work, she is known for her reputation of helping individuals take their projects to the next level. She is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment world, changing the landscape for leaders everywhere.
The True Visionaries originated from an online communication where their "Trials to Triumph" network launched during the pandemic and has connected people from Spain, Belize, London, Africa, and more. The platform allows visionaries to share their unique, life-changing stories and connect with like-minded individuals. Founder Monica Floyd honored and celebrated a few of her True Visionaries: Richard Goldstein, Zsata Spinks, Amleset Kidane, Danielle Smith Mathis, Varonda Gale, and Lisa Jones, for believing in and supporting her mission.
"It was important to our organization to celebrate the achievements of those who have made significant contributions to their communities," CEO Monica Floyd continued. "We thank our honorees and members for all they have done and continue to do."
As CEO of True Visionaries, Monica Floyd is proud to lead the movement that continues to make a difference in communities around the globe. Her inspiring presence at the experience was just another step in the organization’s mission to impact the world positively. True Vision Media Group is excited about future collaborations to inspire and uplift through the arts and beyond. For more information on their upcoming events and projects, follow Monica Floyd on IG @dollphacemusic and LinkedIn at Monica Floyd, or visit her website at www.truevisionmediagroup.com.
