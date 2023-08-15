Submit Release
Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Homicide: 1600 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, August 5, 2023, in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

 

At approximately 8:22 pm, Sixth and Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located four adult male shooting victims and one adult female shooting victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that two of the adult male victims and the adult female victim had no signs consistent with life. The victims remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The two remaining adult male victims were transported to an area hospital, for treatment of their injuries.

 

The decedents have been identified as 27-year-old Tymea Cook of Southeast, DC, 35-year-old Bernard Hodges of Northeast, DC and 34-year-old Reginald Gilbert of no fixed address.

 

The suspects and suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/BflmNgHXnlY

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia, bringing the total possible reward amount in this case up to $75,000. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

