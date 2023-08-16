Tide Rock Continues to Build Out EMS Portfolio With Acquisition of Specialized Coating Services
SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego, CA — Tide Rock, a San Diego-based unlevered buyout firm, announces the acquisition of Specialized Coating Services (“SpecCoat”), a conformal coating company that provides essential protective coatings for electronic components and printed circuit boards (PCBs). SpecCoat will join Pro-Active Engineering and Adura as Tide Rock’s third company in its growing EMS/PCB portfolio.
The company is headquartered in Fremont, CA, and has a new facility in the Boston, MA area. The coating processes offered are integral for harsh-environment applications in the space, aerospace, military & defense, medical, commercial and renewable energy markets. SpecCoat’s capabilities include liquid and parylene conformal coating, underfill, staking, encapsulation, potting and nano coating, along with prototyping, subassembly, PCB cleaning and ionic testing services. The company’s processes provide consistent quality and repeatable finishes that significantly extend the life of electronic devices used in extreme environments.
“SpecCoat further expands the electronics manufacturing services capabilities within Tide Rock’s portfolio,” said Brooks Kincaid, President of Tide Rock. “The company’s conformal coating processes protect sensitive electronics against harsh environments—from outer space to deep sea. Their ability to provide customized coating solutions tailored to their customers’ specific needs, and their commitment to help customers select the right coatings and address technical challenges sets them apart. Their proximity to Silicon Valley and Boston is also an advantage, allowing them to service growing companies developing space, aerospace, defense, medical and other high technology products.”
Rick Ramirez and Kim Atkins founded the company in 1994 and have built a great reputation with blue-chip companies.
“As a company that’s been around for nearly 30 years, SpecCoat has carefully built a reputation as a reliable yet innovative provider of specialized coatings,” said Rick Ramirez, Co-President of SpecCoat. “We are excited to partner with Tide Rock as we work to expand our capabilities, while continuing to deliver the same exceptional quality and quick turnround times that our customers rely on.”
The company is committed to operational excellence, and is registered to AS9100D:2016, ISO 9001:2015, ITAR and ANSI/ESD S20.20-2021. The Freemont, CA location is also Nadcap-accredited.
About Tide Rock
Tide Rock is an unlevered buyout firm that acquires companies with strong free cash flow and grows them to scale, while distributing high quarterly yield to its investors. It owns a portfolio of economically resilient business-to-business companies in the micro lower market, specifically in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The company’s unique model consistently drives high yield returns, without the risk profile typically associated with other investment vehicles. For more information, visit online at tiderock.com.
About Specialized Coating Services
Founded in 1994, Specialized Coating Services (SpecCoat) is a conformal coating company that provides essential protective coatings for printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs). The company’s conformal coating processes protect sensitive electronics in harsh-environment applications for the space, aerospace, military & defense, medical, commercial and renewable energy markets. SpecCoat is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a second facility in the Boston, MA area.
