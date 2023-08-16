Bitwise launches DataStage and SSIS Migration to AWS Glue in AWS Marketplace

Bitwise - Automated ETL Migration to ADF

Automated ETL migration solutions provide foundation for analytics and innovation by accelerating modernization in AWS Glue to enable a modern data architecture

By accessing automated ETL Migration to AWS Glue services in AWS Marketplace, customers can take the first step to accelerating their cloud modernization with an AWS Glue Service Delivery Partner.” — Ankur Gupta, Bitwise Inc. CEO

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitwise, a Chicago-based technology consulting and services company, announced today that DataStage ETL Migration to AWS Glue and SSIS ETL Migration to AWS Glue accelerated migration services are now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

With its ETL Modernization practice comprised of automation accelerators, best practices and over a decade of proven experience, Bitwise now offers complete end-to-end migration solutions for DataStage ETL Migration to AWS Glue and SSIS ETL Migration to AWS Glue. Both offerings deliver fully converted and unit tested code to customers to execute migrated jobs in AWS Glue Studio, a GUI-based ETL development service.

With these latest offerings, Bitwise—an AWS Glue Service Delivery Partner—now offers three ETL Migration services in AWS Marketplace. Earlier this year, the company launched its Informatica ETL Migration to AWS Glue offer for enterprises evaluating opportunities for migrating their ETL developed in Informatica to a cloud-native data integration service leveraging a proven automation-based service.

AWS customers now have access to Bitwise Automated ETL Migration offerings to efficiently migrate their legacy ETL jobs developed in DataStage, SSIS or Informatica to AWS Glue directly within AWS Marketplace.

“Enterprises across all industries want to modernize their data platforms with as little business disruption as possible,” said Ankur Gupta, Bitwise Inc. CEO. “By accessing automated ETL Migration to AWS Glue services in AWS Marketplace, customers can take the first step to streamlining and accelerating their cloud modernization with an AWS Glue Service Delivery Partner.”

The ETL Migration to AWS Glue service offerings that leverage Bitwise proprietary automation tools are now available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on Bitwise and its ETL Migration to AWS Glue services, please visit https://www.bitwiseglobal.com/en-us/risk-free-etl-migration-to-aws-glue/.

Demo: Bitwise Automated ETL Conversion SSIS to AWS Glue Demo