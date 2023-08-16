Woods Supermarket Achieves 68% Reduction in Overtime
The grocery company started saving thousands of dollars each week after taking a more proactive approach to managing labor.
We were too reactive instead of proactive. We needed to see where we were at with overtime and where we were at with budget versus actual.”LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Established in 1947 in Long Lane, Missouri, Woods Supermarket has served its community for over 75 years. But as the business grew and the needs of employees changed, so too did the need for an efficient and effective online labor management system.
— Tom Trussell, VP of Administration, Woods Supermarket
"[After the pandemic], as a team we said we want to be the employer of choice in our market, and if we want to do that we've got to meet the needs of the teammates where they are," said Jeff Woods, President of Woods Supermarket.
To meet those needs, Woods Supermarket turned to the leading cloud-based labor management platform used by independent grocers: TimeForge.
By implementing an all-in-one, Woods Supermarket gained crucial real-time visibility into store sales and labor through a centralized ops dashboard. Moreover, managers were empowered with the tools to proactively manage employees and schedules online with automated overtime alerts, schedule notifications, and reports.
With these tools, Woods Supermarket now controls labor expenses effectively and operates more efficiently, which has resulted in an impressive 68% decrease in overtime.
But the switch to a cloud-based all-in-one didn't just benefit management.
Employees enjoy greater access to their schedules and timecards, including the ability to view upcoming shifts or request time off using a convenient mobile app.
"Just like we've got a customer value proposition we've got an employee value proposition, and TimeForge is a huge part of us meeting our commitment to our teammates," said Woods. "We're now a Certified Great Place to Work, and a large part of it is the scheduling transparency and the experience that our teammates get from us because of TimeForge."
The business also drastically reduced the amount of time spent transferring employees between stores and tracking seasonal hires.
Instead of tracking transfers manually, managers use TimeForge to streamline the process. The software automatically sends out transfer notifications, updates the schedule, and bills shifts to the correct location and department on their behalf, saving them hours each week.
Woods Supermarket and TimeForge are excited about these successes, and TimeForge is committed to providing excellent customer service and support as the business continues to evolve.
"It's been a pleasure serving Woods Supermarket, and we look forward to exploring other ways we can simplify labor management for the Woods team," said Audrey Hogan, Chief Operating Officer of TimeForge.
Read the full success story.
###
About TimeForge
TimeForge is a leading labor management platform that provides software to help retail and restaurant businesses control labor costs and operate more efficiently. The platform includes employee scheduling, timekeeping, communication, hiring and onboarding, manager logbooks, labor analytics, and task management products that scale seamlessly. Today, thousands of businesses use TimeForge’s powerful, easy-to-use tools and integrations to delight employees and empower busy managers.
Learn more at timeforge.com.
Sarah Taylor
TimeForge
+1 866-684-7191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram