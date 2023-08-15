Submit Release
Work begins on Little Snake River Bridge in Baggs; expect delays 

BAGGS, Wyo.  – Starting tomorrow, drivers along Wyoming Highway 789 in Baggs can expect delays as crews with McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation begin bridge rehabilitation work at mile marker 50, the Little Snake River Bridge.

Work requires a lane closure with a concrete barrier, with traffic alternating each direction using temporary signals on each end of the work zone. Delays of about three minutes are expected. There will be a 14 ft. width restriction through the project. 

The traffic control is expected to be in place for about four weeks. All WYDOT project timelines are subject to change, including due to inclement weather or material availability.

WYDOT reminds motorists to slow down and stay alert through work zones.

-30-

 For information about this news release, contact District 1 Public Relations Specialist Andrea Staley at 307-745-2142 

