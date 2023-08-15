Life Science Review Names Meeting Point Health Top Regenerative Medicine Provider

Dr. Steve and Mary Anne Matta - East Meets West Regenerative Medicine

Meeting Point Health takes an East-meets-West approach using Regenerative and Functional Medicine. We begin by discovering the root cause of your condition.

Regenerative medicine goes beyond disease management to search for and discover therapies that support the body in repairing, regenerating and restoring itself to a state of well-being.” — Dr. Steve, DO, MBA, CAQSM, and Mary Anne Matta, MS, MA, LAC

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, August 15, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Meeting Point Health is pleased to announce its inclusion in the Life Science Review’s top regenerative medicine providers list. Each year, the Life Science Review team scours the country to find the top regenerative medicine providers. Winners are chosen based on the results of independent research.“The human body has the natural ability to heal itself. A cut to the skin repairs itself and broken bones mend. Regenerative medicine captures this naturally occurring ability to heal and applies it to a wide range of conditions,” said Dr. Steve Matta, co-owner of the Philadelphia regenerative medicine clinic. “Regenerative medicine goes beyond disease management to search for and discover therapies that support the body in repairing, regenerating, and restoring itself to a state of well-being.”Meeting Point Health provides top-notch medical care in its luxurious Philadelphia office. Meeting Point Health’s experienced team of board-certified providers treats everything from minor pain to debilitating issues.Discerning people trust Meeting Point Health to provide compassionate and personalized care. Meeting Point Health is the leading Philadelphia regenerative medicine provider where your health is all that matters.“Meeting Point Health is equipped with the most innovative therapies,” said Meeting Point Health co-founder Mary Anne Matta. “We use a proprietary East meets West approach to help relieve pain and restore your lives.”“Our staff believes in personalized service,” she added.The pace of modern life can feel as if our bodies are struggling to keep up with the world around us. If you are experiencing symptoms from joint pain, gut issues, fatigue, or any other chronic illness, Meeting Point Health offers unique regenerative and functional medicine treatments for achieving optimal health, both inside and out.

Get to Know the East Meets West Medicine Team of Dr. Steve, and Mary Anne Matta