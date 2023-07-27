DANTE MARTINEZ NAMED VP OF SOLUTIONS ARCHITECTURE IN NORTH AMERICA FOR COMMIT USA
DANTE MARTINEZ NAMED VP OF SOLUTIONS ARCHITECTURE IN NORTH AMERICA FOR COMMIT USA
— Max Nirenberg, Commit USA
Commit USA is pleased to announce and welcome Dante Martinez as Vice President of Solutions Architecture for North America. As a leading provider of innovative solutions in the digital space, Commit has experienced remarkable global growth in recent years. Dante will spearhead Commit’s rapidly growing partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in North America and will be instrumental in driving continued success for the company and its customers.
“As we continue to expand Commit’s presence in the U.S., the voice of the customer remains the most important driver of our strategic vision. Hiring an AWS-focused onshore technology lead is not only critical to short-term goals but also strategically will enable exponential growth,” said Max Nirenberg, Global Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director, North America. "The overall goal is customer obsession. With more than a decade of AWS experience and a history of working with partners, Dante's product development expertise combined with Commit's unique selling proposition made Dante the perfect choice."
With a strong background in the digital space, Dante is well-equipped to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions and drive success and growth for the company.
Prior to joining Commit, Dante held several key leadership positions at renowned tech firms, where he played a pivotal role in developing and implementing innovative solutions. His ability to understand and anticipate market trends, combined with his strong leadership skills, make him an ideal candidate for leading the solutions architecture team at Commit.
"I'm excited to join Commit, an organization with a proven track record, startup mindset and enterprise capabilities,” said Dante. “While Commit's migration and data solutions are clearly world-class, their current investments in AI/ML add tremendous value to their innovation and delivery, and their platform engineering frameworks enable customers to develop and operate at velocity."
ABOUT COMMIT
Commit is a global tech services company with offices in New York, Israel, Europe and Latin America. The company was founded in 2005 and has over 650 multi-disciplinary innovation experts who serve a broad range of companies from small startups to large enterprises in multiple business sectors.
Commit has over 30 Unicorns in its portfolio and offers innovative, end-to-end technology solutions by developing custom software and IoT platforms.
Commit’s complete and comprehensive engineering powerhouse of resources and proprietary, flexible research and development methodology transforms clients’ technology visions into high-quality products while reducing costs and improving time-to-market. Due to Commit’s ability to rapidly scale resources based on project needs, our larger customers benefit from more efficient staffing, while 91% of our startup customers launch successfully into their market. For more information, please visit www.commit.us.
