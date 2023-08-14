Exactera Acquires RoyaltyStat, Announces New Leadership
Exactera enhances its transfer pricing solution with RoyaltyStat, a premium royalty rates database provider. Mimi Song named RoyaltyStat general manager
I am excited for the opportunity to bring this organization into the Exactera fold and take it into its next phase.”TARRYTOWN, NY, USA, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exactera, an innovative AI-powered corporate tax compliance solution provider, today announced the acquisition of RoyaltyStat, any industry-leading online database of royalty rates extracted from license agreements and interactive transfer pricing analytics. Mimi Song, chief economist for Exactera, will take on additional leadership responsibility for the RoyaltyStat organization as its new general manager.
— Mimi Song
Song expressed her enthusiasm about the strategic alignment of both companies, saying, "RoyaltyStat's addition to our Exactera solution portfolio is a natural fit and will provide tremendous benefits to our mutual customers. Ednaldo Silva has developed the industry's premier royalty rate calculation database and has been a leading voice. I am excited to bring this organization into the Exactera fold and take it into its next phase."
Exactera has committed to continued investment in RoyaltyStat product optimization and innovation, ensuring RoyaltyStat’s existing customers have access to all services without disruption. Industry pioneer, Ednaldo Silva, the founder of RoyaltyStat, will remain involved in the company in an advisory capacity and as a brand ambassador, ensuring a seamless transition and preserving the legacy of RoyaltyStat.
"Exactera was the right home for RoyaltyStat,” said Silva. “We shared a similar vision for the company, and the legacy of what we began will be preserved. The leadership is highly supportive and given how long I have known and respected Mimi Song, I feel she is ideal to take over leading the organization."
Exactera will retain all RoyaltyStat employees and will maintain the current organizational structure and brand. Exactera customers will be able to add-on RoyaltyStat’s premium royalty calculation data within the next fiscal year as a product enhancement.
About Exactera
Exactera is a leading provider of corporate tax compliance solutions for transfer pricing, tax provision and research and development tax credits. Leveraging premium data and innovative AI models, Exactera helps tax professionals be more efficient, mitigate risk, and streamline compliance through consistent and diligent documentation processes, all with complete accuracy and peace of mind. Headquartered in the United States, Exactera serves hundreds of customers across the globe including some of the world’s best-known brands. Visit Exactera.com to learn more about how we help organizations turn tax data into business intelligence.
Karen Campbell
Exactera
6672060208 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other