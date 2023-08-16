New Sitcom “Union” Debuts On Streaming Platforms, Starring Tommy Davidson, Ernest Thomas, Shar Jackson and Vernon Davis
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment (OCTFME) announces the premiere pilot for the original scripted series "Union" The premiere is available for streaming exclusively on the free global platform DCE (District of Columbia Entertainment), bringing a delightful blend of comedy and local talent to audiences worldwide. “Union” will also be seen on the Discovered platform.
Set in the heart of Northeast Washington, “Union” was filmed at the iconic Union District Oyster Bar. It is one of the first sitcoms about such a location that is filmed in an actual, operating bar. Emmy-award winning actor and comedian Tommy Davidson, known for his memorable roles in "Proud Family" and "In Living Color," brings his comedic genius and infectious energy to the “Union.” Also joining Tommy and the cast to create must-see moments on screen is veteran actor Ernest Thomas, affectionately known as Roger “Raj” in the classic sitcom "What's Happening!!,” and "Everybody Hates Chris." Additionally, talented actress and singer Shar Jackson, known for her role as "Niecy" in the popular sitcom “Moesha,” adds her charm and charisma to the show. Two-time pro bowler and Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and Washington Commanders, is also a star player as a member of the “Union” ensemble cast.
“Union stands as a testament to Washington, DC solidifying its position as a prime destination for original content production. The involvement of top actors, athletes and award-winning producers exemplifies the immense talent and creativity attracted to our vibrant city,” says LaToya Foster, OCTFME Director. “At OCTFME, we are incredibly proud of our talented OCTFME production team and the DC creatives who have made OCTFME history in bringing Union, our first scripted series, to life.”
Union District Oyster Bar owner and President /CEO of Union District Films, Russell Webster is the visionary creator and executive producer who brought the project to Bruce Walker, OCTFME Associate Director of Television and Entertainment. As co-executive producer on the project, Walker says, “We have been fortunate to form a highly creative team to create a show that captures the essence of our city and the people that make D.C. so authentic. ‘Union’ is not just another sitcom, it is a celebration of human connections, shared experiences and the power of laughter. This production gave DC creatives the chance to work and grow their careers with established actors as well as a renowned director, producer and writer who have years of experience in the sitcom world.”
Bill Boulware, an award-winning producer, screenwriter and the co-creator of hit series “227,” “The Parkers,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and many more hit series, serves as head writer for "Union," infusing his seasoned storytelling skills into the show. Highly talented, award- winning director Chuck Vinson was an indispensable part of the crew, providing his talent as a director on Union. Vinson is best known for his work as a director on a variety of hit shows including “The Cosby Show,” “Sister to Sister,” “Living Single,” “The Steve Harvey Show,” and several comedy specials.
“We are very pleased to be working with the team at DCE Network, OCTFME, and the legendary actors in the cast of Union. We look forward to sharing this show to our users and working with DCE Network to continually deliver engaging content for the fans.” said Jessica Washington, Vice President of Artist and Content Development at Discovered.
“Union” promises to deliver a fresh and hilarious take on life in Washington, DC showcasing the unique charm, humor, fellowship and diverse perspectives of the local community. Through its engaging characters, relatable storylines, and top-notch performances, the pilot aims to captivate audiences worldwide, highlighting the rich cultural tapestry of the region.
Contributed by Michelle Bailey, Office of Cable Television, Film and Entertainment.
Media can preview the "Union" pilot on the DCE Network's YouTube Channel
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ENTERTAINMENT (DCE)
To access the DCE global streaming network, visit Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Roku and download the channel. Also available on mobile through iPhone or Android by downloading DCE TV or DCE Network via the App Store.
DISCOVERED
Download the Discovered app for Android and iOS in the App Store and Google Play Store. For CTV, Discovered is available in the Samsung Tizen Store, Roku, Android TV, and Fire TV.
Discovered is a globally connected digital video and editorial platform that pays creators 50% of video advertising revenue.. As a patented, Enhanced Content Sharing Platform, Discovered serves as a central destination hub for filmmakers, musicians, TV producers, video game enthusiasts, brands, and fans to connect, collaborate, and share. The discovered platform is free for Creators and fans. Its compensation system for Creators is supported by global advertising revenue.
For media inquiries contact the following -
Michelle Bailey at the Office of Cable Television, Film and Entertainment -michelle.bailey1@dc.gov; 202 724 2070
Double XXposure - angelo@dxxnyc.com; 201 224 6570
@entertain_dc, @202Creates, @DCradioHD
Angelo Ellerbee
Set in the heart of Northeast Washington, “Union” was filmed at the iconic Union District Oyster Bar. It is one of the first sitcoms about such a location that is filmed in an actual, operating bar. Emmy-award winning actor and comedian Tommy Davidson, known for his memorable roles in "Proud Family" and "In Living Color," brings his comedic genius and infectious energy to the “Union.” Also joining Tommy and the cast to create must-see moments on screen is veteran actor Ernest Thomas, affectionately known as Roger “Raj” in the classic sitcom "What's Happening!!,” and "Everybody Hates Chris." Additionally, talented actress and singer Shar Jackson, known for her role as "Niecy" in the popular sitcom “Moesha,” adds her charm and charisma to the show. Two-time pro bowler and Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and Washington Commanders, is also a star player as a member of the “Union” ensemble cast.
“Union stands as a testament to Washington, DC solidifying its position as a prime destination for original content production. The involvement of top actors, athletes and award-winning producers exemplifies the immense talent and creativity attracted to our vibrant city,” says LaToya Foster, OCTFME Director. “At OCTFME, we are incredibly proud of our talented OCTFME production team and the DC creatives who have made OCTFME history in bringing Union, our first scripted series, to life.”
Union District Oyster Bar owner and President /CEO of Union District Films, Russell Webster is the visionary creator and executive producer who brought the project to Bruce Walker, OCTFME Associate Director of Television and Entertainment. As co-executive producer on the project, Walker says, “We have been fortunate to form a highly creative team to create a show that captures the essence of our city and the people that make D.C. so authentic. ‘Union’ is not just another sitcom, it is a celebration of human connections, shared experiences and the power of laughter. This production gave DC creatives the chance to work and grow their careers with established actors as well as a renowned director, producer and writer who have years of experience in the sitcom world.”
Bill Boulware, an award-winning producer, screenwriter and the co-creator of hit series “227,” “The Parkers,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and many more hit series, serves as head writer for "Union," infusing his seasoned storytelling skills into the show. Highly talented, award- winning director Chuck Vinson was an indispensable part of the crew, providing his talent as a director on Union. Vinson is best known for his work as a director on a variety of hit shows including “The Cosby Show,” “Sister to Sister,” “Living Single,” “The Steve Harvey Show,” and several comedy specials.
“We are very pleased to be working with the team at DCE Network, OCTFME, and the legendary actors in the cast of Union. We look forward to sharing this show to our users and working with DCE Network to continually deliver engaging content for the fans.” said Jessica Washington, Vice President of Artist and Content Development at Discovered.
“Union” promises to deliver a fresh and hilarious take on life in Washington, DC showcasing the unique charm, humor, fellowship and diverse perspectives of the local community. Through its engaging characters, relatable storylines, and top-notch performances, the pilot aims to captivate audiences worldwide, highlighting the rich cultural tapestry of the region.
Contributed by Michelle Bailey, Office of Cable Television, Film and Entertainment.
Media can preview the "Union" pilot on the DCE Network's YouTube Channel
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA ENTERTAINMENT (DCE)
To access the DCE global streaming network, visit Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Roku and download the channel. Also available on mobile through iPhone or Android by downloading DCE TV or DCE Network via the App Store.
DISCOVERED
Download the Discovered app for Android and iOS in the App Store and Google Play Store. For CTV, Discovered is available in the Samsung Tizen Store, Roku, Android TV, and Fire TV.
Discovered is a globally connected digital video and editorial platform that pays creators 50% of video advertising revenue.. As a patented, Enhanced Content Sharing Platform, Discovered serves as a central destination hub for filmmakers, musicians, TV producers, video game enthusiasts, brands, and fans to connect, collaborate, and share. The discovered platform is free for Creators and fans. Its compensation system for Creators is supported by global advertising revenue.
For media inquiries contact the following -
Michelle Bailey at the Office of Cable Television, Film and Entertainment -michelle.bailey1@dc.gov; 202 724 2070
Double XXposure - angelo@dxxnyc.com; 201 224 6570
@entertain_dc, @202Creates, @DCradioHD
Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
angelo@dxxnyc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
WATCH “UNION” TEASER HERE