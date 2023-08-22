UnifyCloud Enhances CloudAtlas Software to Facilitate and Accelerate Seamless Migration to Google Cloud
Leveraging more than a decade of experience accelerating cloud migrations, UnifyCloud's award-winning CloudAtlas software now supports Google Cloud migration.
Having successfully helped organizations migrate to the Microsoft Cloud for over a decade, expanding our solutions to Google Cloud is a natural progression.”REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UnifyCloud, a global ISV and cloud solutions provider focused on simplifying and accelerating modernization and digital transformation, today announced the integration of Google Cloud into its CloudAtlas platform. As a Google Cloud partner, UnifyCloud now offers its cutting-edge CloudAtlas platform to partners focused on migrating infrastructure to Google Cloud.
— Vivek Bhatnagar, CTO and Co-Founder
Leveraging more than a decade of experience accelerating cloud migrations with over 3,500 assessments and more than 8 billion lines of code analyzed, UnifyCloud is augmenting its industry-leading cloud enablement CloudAtlas software with support for migration to Google Cloud. CloudAtlas enables partners and clients to swiftly modernize infrastructure, applications, and databases to Google Cloud.
UnifyCloud has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program, offering the CloudAtlas platform to help partners and clients efficiently assess infrastructure, applications and databases for cloud readiness, options, effort, and cost with comprehensive, best-in-class analyses rapidly generated for Google Cloud. CloudAtlas does this by scanning millions of lines of application code, and database schema, objects, and stored procedures in just minutes, saving IT departments hundreds, even thousands, of staff hours it would otherwise take to prepare to migrate to the cloud. The crucial analysis and insights rapidly generated by CloudAtlas enables organizations to identify cloud readiness, make well-informed cloud migration decisions and accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation.
Marc Pinotti, CEO and co-founder of UnifyCloud, expressed enthusiasm about the CloudAtlas expansion: “This milestone marks a historic moment for UnifyCloud as we extend our vast cloud experience and expertise to Google Cloud. This broadens our reach and empowers even more partners to harness the power of CloudAtlas for seamless digital transformation. Supporting Google Cloud increases the value of CloudAtlas for partners looking to deliver more cloud options for their customers.”
Vivek Bhatnagar, CTO and co-founder of UnifyCloud, also shared his excitement: “Having successfully helped organizations migrate to the Microsoft Cloud for over a decade, expanding our solutions to Google Cloud is a natural progression. We are committed to leveraging our extensive experience to deliver a best-in-class platform for seamless migration to Google Cloud.”
Explore how CloudAtlas can quickly identify cloud options and determine the most cost-effective path to Azure or Google Cloud by visiting unifycloud.com.
About UnifyCloud:
UnifyCloud was born in the cloud with the creation of the CloudAtlas platform to accelerate the modernization and migration of infrastructure, workloads, applications, and databases to the cloud. CloudAtlas has been proven effective in more than 3,500 assessments of over 1.7 million VMs, 190,000 databases, and 26,000 applications with over 8 billion lines of code analyzed for cloud migration. CloudAtlas spans the entire cloud migration journey, assessing, migrating, and optimizing to Microsoft and Google Clouds. UnifyCloud is a Google Cloud partner, Microsoft Solutions Partner, four year Microsoft Partner of the Year honoree – 2023 Modernizing Applications finalist, 2022 Migration to Azure finalist, 2021 Modernizing Applications finalist and 2020 Solution Assessment winner – and was previously named one of Inc. 500’s fastest-growing Private Companies. For more information, contact marke@unifycloud.com or visit unifycloud.com.
Mark Erhart
UnifyCloud
+1 800-535-7443
marke@unifycloud.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube