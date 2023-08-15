Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Reported Stabbing In Cecil County

Maryland State Police News Release

(PORT DEPOSIT, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a reported stabbing that took place this morning in Cecil County.

Around 10:45 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack responded to the unit block of Old School House Road in Port Deposit, Maryland for a report of a physical disturbance with a man armed with a knife. Upon arrival, troopers located a male, identified as Lance Larson, 38, of an unknown residence, suffering from an apparent stab wound.

Larson was transported by ambulance to ChristianaCare Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment of his injuries. Charges are pending consultation with the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office.

According to a preliminary investigation, Larson arrived at the residence on the unit block of Old School House Road and forced entry through the rear sliding-glass door. Investigators said Larson assaulted numerous people inside the residence. During the course of the altercation, Larson was apparently stabbed by one of the occupants.

Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to process the scene for evidence. Troopers from the North East Barrack and the Criminal Enforcement Division Northern Section responded to the scene to assist. K-9 units from the Elkton Police Department and the Maryland Natural Resources Police as well as, deputies from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from Cecil County emergency medical services also responded to the scene to assist.

The case remains under investigation. 

