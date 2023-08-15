Internationally Renowned Global Mobility Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Opens UK Offices
LONDON, ENGLAND, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HAYMAN-WOODWARD, a leading global immigration and investment firm, has opened its offices in the United Kingdom [Berkeley Square House, W1J 6BD – London – UK]
"The challenges of the past have fortified our commitment and passion to serve. Today, we stand prepared and eager to assist both expats and the British community, navigating the complexities of global immigration and catering to a spectrum of business and legal needs." says Leonardo Freitas, Founder of HAYMAN-WOODWARD. "We believe in resilience, and it's time to embark on a renewed journey of service, trust, and excellence in the UK."
Bhavini Bhatt, a distinguished Barrister at Law and Lawyer, will be the lead legal counsel for HAYMAN-WOODWARD's UK presence.
Bhatt brings over two decades of expertise in Immigration Law, spanning corporate, commercial, private immigration, family, and employment matters. Fluent in Asian languages, she offers culturally sensitive services. Her entrepreneurial approach fuels meticulous case analysis, tailored to individual needs, and underscored by a commitment to favorable outcomes.
Bhavini's accessibility and proactive business acumen consistently achieve exceptional success rates for diverse clients. Beyond law, her pro bono work amplifies humanitarian impact, aligning with her holistic approach to legal practice and unwavering commitment to positive change.
"Please feel free to stop by for a complimentary consultation for any of the legal services relating to immigration law, global relocation, employment law family law, investment, finance and insurance etc." said Bhavini Bhatt.
For more information about HAYMAN-WOODWARD and its services, please visit https://www.haymanwoodward.com/.
Ryan McCormick
"The challenges of the past have fortified our commitment and passion to serve. Today, we stand prepared and eager to assist both expats and the British community, navigating the complexities of global immigration and catering to a spectrum of business and legal needs." says Leonardo Freitas, Founder of HAYMAN-WOODWARD. "We believe in resilience, and it's time to embark on a renewed journey of service, trust, and excellence in the UK."
Bhavini Bhatt, a distinguished Barrister at Law and Lawyer, will be the lead legal counsel for HAYMAN-WOODWARD's UK presence.
Bhatt brings over two decades of expertise in Immigration Law, spanning corporate, commercial, private immigration, family, and employment matters. Fluent in Asian languages, she offers culturally sensitive services. Her entrepreneurial approach fuels meticulous case analysis, tailored to individual needs, and underscored by a commitment to favorable outcomes.
Bhavini's accessibility and proactive business acumen consistently achieve exceptional success rates for diverse clients. Beyond law, her pro bono work amplifies humanitarian impact, aligning with her holistic approach to legal practice and unwavering commitment to positive change.
"Please feel free to stop by for a complimentary consultation for any of the legal services relating to immigration law, global relocation, employment law family law, investment, finance and insurance etc." said Bhavini Bhatt.
For more information about HAYMAN-WOODWARD and its services, please visit https://www.haymanwoodward.com/.
Ryan McCormick
Goldman McCormick PR
+ +1 516-901-1103
ryan@goldmanmccormick.com