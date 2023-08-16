Pavé The Way® with Philanthropy Is Beautiful® Jewelry Launches Digital Jewelry with Covet Fashion™
Covet’s supportive female-empowered community is totally on brand with our jewelry company’s mission. We are so grateful for this opportunity.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK (August 16, 2023) – Pavé The Way® with Philanthropy Is Beautiful® Jewelry is excited to announce their launch on the EA Mobile’s premier fashion game, Covet Fashion™. Covet’s virtual styling game allows players to explore and create their personal fashion style using exceptionally loved brands. Being included in this platform heralds a new opportunity for our 23-year-old social enterprise jewelry company. With this digital collaboration many of the brand’s most recognizable pieces live among top fashion designers.
— Designer and Founder Joan Hornig
Founder and Designer Joan Hornig stated, “Covet’s supportive female-empowered community is totally on brand with our jewelry company’s mission. We are so grateful for this opportunity. Pavé The Way® with Philanthropy Is Beautiful® Jewelry is designed to foster conversations about what matters most to our wearers. The unique jewelry has respect for the artisans who produce it as well as the planet we share while also celebrating personal tastes, lifestyles, and passions for helping others. For over two decades, our company has donated 100% of its profit on each piece sold to the charity of the purchaser’s choice thereby making each buyer a conscious and active changemaker.”
Hornig continued, “By showcasing the brand, Covet does two things that matter most to me – exposes its large community to our mission and allows the jewelry to be seen in perfect proportions with infinite outfit combinations. Moreover, it’s a fun way to play with the other outstanding designers!”
Pavé The Way® with Philanthropy Is Beautiful® Jewelry donates 100% of profit to the charity of the purchaser’s choice. To date, donations have totaled millions of dollars spread among more than 1,000 non-profits worldwide.
EA Mobile’s Covet Fashion™ game can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play to start styling looks with Pavé The Way® with Philanthropy Is Beautiful® Jewelry.
