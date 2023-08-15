Opening of "Musicians Square" in Darvoz district

TAJIKISTAN, August 15 - On August 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, opened in Darvoz district the "Musicians Square" (Maidoni Romishgaron) with statues of artists.

To honor the good memory of the great people in the field of Tajik culture and art, statues of the national artist of Tajikistan, master of Tajik art - Akasharif Juraev, the classical Tajik-Persian artist - Borbadi Marvazi and the national artist of Tajikistan - Abdullo Nazri have been erected at the main entrance of Darvoz district on the initiative of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon.

The monuments of these hard-working personalities were created by famous Tajik sculptors with the high art of painting with the contribution of domestic entrepreneurs.

It should be said that dozens of geniuses, prominent figures of science and culture have matured in Darvoz district and played a significant role in the development and progress of Tajikistan.

Akasharif Juraev and Abdullo Nazri are among the personalities whose professional school is continued today by their children and followers. Akasharif Juraev is a continuation of the traditions of the Tajik people's musical art, and the songs he composed are outstanding and popular.

Borbadi Marvazi is one of the most famous faces of Tajik art, who has been called the king of musicians.

Here, with the participation of the children and followers of Akasharif Juraev, Abdullo Nazri and the artists of the district, a colorful cultural program was presented based on the works of these bright figures of the original Tajik musical art.

Elevating the memorials of the shining figures of Tajik art and culture is implemented in the context of the cultural policy of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and contributes to honoring their personalities.