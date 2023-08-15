Start of a working trip to GBAO Province and familiarization with the progress of construction works on the "Kalai Khumb-Vanj, the border of Rushon district" highway section in Darvoz district

TAJIKISTAN, August 15 - On August 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited the Badakhshan Mountainous Autonomous Province in order to familiarize himself with the progress of development measures to celebrate the 35th anniversary of state independence and to meet with the residents.

The working visit of the head of state in Badakhshan region started from Darvoz district.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, while visiting Darvoz district, first got acquainted with the reconstruction works of the "Kalai Khumb-Vanj, the border of Rushon district" highway section within the framework of the Dushanbe-Kulma road reconstruction project.

This section of the road covers 109 kilometers and crosses the territory of Darvoz and Vanj districts. It passes through the Darvoz mountain range and is considered a difficult road in the country and has not undergone major repairs for many years.

After complete renovation, this section will be shortened by 16 kilometers and will be 92.3 kilometers in total.

The customer of the project is the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Tajikistan and its coordinator is the State Institution "Implementation Center of the Dushanbe-Chanok highway project" and the main contractor is the Chinese corporation for the construction of roads and bridges "China Road and Bridge Corporation".

The process of construction works on this route is under constant control, and the project implementation period is 50 months.

In this section, on the basis of the project, the construction of 15 bridges, two tunnels with a length of 5,200 meters, 5 anti-avalanche corridors with a length of 438 meters, 22,000 meters of reinforced concrete and stone walls, laying of 200 water pipes and lighting of 14 villages of Darvoz and Vanj districts with length of 17.7 kilometers is planned.

During the presentation of the works carried out within the framework of the project, it was informed that 14.5 kilometers of ground works have been completed so far, and works on 45 kilometers of the road are in the stage of completion according to the plan.

The Government of the Republic of Tajikistan implements the necessary measures to achieve the goals of development, to improve and meet the requirements of the time for the road and transport infrastructure.

In this context, after overcoming the communication deadlock, the implementation of another goal - turning Tajikistan into a transit country - began.

For this purpose, the implementation of 17 state investment projects for a total amount of more than 11 billion somoni is ongoing in the field of transport, and the construction of the international section "Kalai Khumb-Vanj, the border of Rushon district" is a part of these important projects.

648 specialists are employed on the road section and they continue leveling and tunneling works using 206 modern road construction machinery and new drilling equipment.

Honorable President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, during a conversation with experts and engineers, gave specific instructions to the officials to further speed up the road construction process, to complete the construction works in accordance with international standards, and to make this area available for use within the specified period.