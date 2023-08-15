Opening of the building of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan in Darvoz district

TAJIKISTAN, August 15 - On August 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, inaugurated the building of the Executive Committee of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan in Darvoz district.

The facility is built on the area of 310 square meters and consists of 2 floors. Construction works were done by local residents based on demand and with high quality. The exterior of the building is decorated with national motifs and meets the requirements of modern architecture.

New and modern facilities equipped with the necessary equipment and supplies allow the employees of the Executive Committee of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan in Darvoz district to carry out significant activities in order to carry out the constructive policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan for the implementation of development plans and programs and promotion of national ideas.

On the first floor of the building there are offices, a meeting room with 30 seats and auxiliary facilities. On the second floor, an archive and a library with artistic and professional literature have been organized, which employees can use widely.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Chairman of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, guided the employees to a sense of patriotism, self-knowledge and self-awareness, to contribute to the improvement and construction works and to protect the achievements of the state independence era, and express gratitude to the residents of Darvoz district for their contribution in the construction of such modern facilities.