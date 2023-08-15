Meeting with management and activists of Darvoz district

TAJIKISTAN, August 15 - On August 15, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, held a cordial meeting with the management and activists of Darvoz district in the center of the district.

First, the head of state expressed his gratitude to the hospitable people of Darvoz district for their warm welcome and support for the constructive policy of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The President of the country expressed satisfaction with the results of his working visit to the district, that the patriotic and hardworking people of Darvoz are working faithfully for the prosperity of their ancestral land and the development of their independent state with gratitude for the blessing of freedom, sovereignty and peace.

It was emphasized that during the 32 years of state independence, the Government of the country allocated more than 400 million somoni from the state budget for the social and economic development of the district, and in this process, the implementation of 11 state investment projects in the amount of 485 million somoni was completed. In addition, 8 more state investment projects are currently being implemented in the district, of which 500 million somoni have been spent so far.

State investment projects in the amount of 975 million somoni have been directed only for the construction and reconstruction of highways in the district, and so far almost 70 kilometers of roads meeting international standards have been built and put into use.

The head of state tasked the leadership of the Ministry of Transport, region and district to seriously monitor the quality of road construction works and ensure their completion within the specified time and with high quality.

With a view to increasing the level of well-being of residents of Darvoz district, its socio-economic development program for 2021-2025 has been developed and adopted, within which the implementation of 108 projects for a total amount of 405 million somoni is planned. According to the data, 34 planned projects have been implemented so far, which is only 34 percent of the implementation of the program.

In order to expand the work in this area, the executive authorities of the district were obliged to expand cooperation with ministries and agencies, development partners and the private sector, and to mobilize all available opportunities for the implementation of the program.

Over the last two decades, the volume of production of agricultural products of Darvoz district has increased from 9.9 million somoni in 2000 to 63 million somoni in 2022, a 6.3 times increase.

President Emomali Rahmon instructed that leaders and specialists of the district, the Ministry of Agriculture, farms and all residents of the district to use every inch of land more efficiently and ensure further growth of agricultural production.

Darvoz district has great industrial potential, and during the period of the country's independence, industry has developed a lot in the district.

The volume of production of industrial goods of the district increased from 5.4 million somoni in 1993 to 32 million somoni in 2022, i.e. almost 6 times, and its share in the production of industrial products of the region increased from 8.7% in 1991 to 32% in 2022.

At the time of independence, 9 energy facilities worth 11 million somoni were built and renovated in Darvoz district as part of state investment projects. In addition, in honor of the 35th anniversary of the state independence, it is planned to complete the construction of the 35-kilovolt power transmission line in Shirgovad for a distance of 30 kilometers, which will help to provide the population with electricity even better.

The Ministry of Energy and Water Resources was instructed to take additional measures together with the "Pamir Energy" Company to provide even better electricity to users and stability of the electricity supply system in the district.

During the speech, the President of the country, analyzing the situation of social spheres, emphasized that the Government of the country has given priority to addressing social issues since the beginning of the independence era and is mobilizing all the possibilities to achieve the goals set in this direction. For example, during this period, 34 new buildings of educational institutions for more than 5,300 students were built in Darvoz district, and more than 11 million somoni were allocated to provide medical facilities of the district with medical equipment, medicines, protection and disinfection.

As part of the improvement and construction works in honor of the 30th anniversary of state independence, 102 new structures and buildings worth more than 106 million somoni were built and put into use in Darvoz district.

Now, in order to make the district even more beautiful and attractive, within the framework of the plan of activities for development and construction works on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of state independence, 117 facilities of various purposes have been planned for the amount of 191 million somoni, and so far 57 facilities for the amount of 79 million somoni have been built and put into use. This is a good and commendable indicator.

President confidently stated that the proud people of Darvoz district will continue the good and prosperous traditions of the ancient Tajik nation. Our beloved homeland - Tajikistan, as always, makes a valuable contribution.

After the speech of the President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, a group of residents of the district, veterans and young people, including the 3rd year student of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Zarafshon Hamidova and pensioner Gulpisar Akobirova spoke, thanking the head of state and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan for all their support and care.