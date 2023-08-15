Commissioning of pasta production enterprise "Ratel Pasta" LLC in Darvoz district

TAJIKISTAN, August 15 - On August 15, the Аounder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, opened a pasta production factory - "Ratel Pasta" LLC in Darvoz district.

The factory for the production of macaroni was established in the light of the instructions of the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon to welcome the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan and within the framework of "Years of Industrial Development" in order to supply domestic markets with food products. Thus, 12 news jobs have been created by this industry.

Most of the factory's workers are local women who were housewives before.

At the new industrial enterprise, more than 10 types of pasta are produced from high-quality wheat and flour in different shapes, and are packed in bags from 450 to 900 grams.

The production capacity of the enterprise is 3.6 tons of high-quality pasta per day. The enterprise has the ability to produce 75.6 tons of pasta per month and about 1000 tons per year.

The process of pasta production through a modern technological line consists of dough preparation, shaping, cutting of raw products, drying, sorting and packaging. This process takes 45 minutes and results in excellent quality pasta.

The area of the production building covers 350 square meters, and the equipment of the newly built enterprise was purchased and installed from the People's Republic of China.

"Ratel Pasta" in Darvoz district is one of the first industrial enterprises that started producing pasta.

This type of food product is an import substitute, and the population's demand for it is high.

President Emomali Rahmon, while getting acquainted with the opportunities of the industrial enterprise, showed interest in the quality of food products, and gave useful advice and recommendations to the officials in order to increase the volume of production and exporting of domestic production.