Commissioning of a factory for the production of dry construction mixes and paint LLC "Shimsho" in Darvoz district

TAJIKISTAN, August 15 - On August 15, during his working visit in Darvoz district, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, put into operation a factory for the production of dry construction mixes and paints - "Shimsho" LLC.

The factory for the production of construction materials was built in the village of Durobak in the countryside of Kalai Khumb by the domestic entrepreneur Samandar Sunnatzoda to welcome the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, within the framework of the "Years of Industrial Development, 2022-2026".

With the establishment of a new industrial enterprise, 25 people, most of whom are local residents, were provided with well-paid jobs.

The production capacity of the new industrial factory is 8 tons of dry construction mixes and 700 liters of decorative paint per hour.

Thus, the factory produces 80 tons per day and 15 thousand 500 tons per year of dry construction mixes and 7000 liters per day and 1 million 344 thousand liters per year of decorative paints.

During the acquaintance with the production process, the Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated the constructive initiative of domestic businessmen in the direction of establishing a new industrial enterprise and production of import-substituting and export-oriented products.

It was reported that modern technological lines have been delivered to the enterprise from the People's Republic of China, which are assembled and managed by Tajik specialists.

Raw materials - calcite, lime, gypsum and other chemical solutions are brought to the enterprise from local mines.

The goal of establishing a modern industrial enterprise is the efficient use of available natural resources, the processing of local raw materials to the final stage, and thus the production of high-quality domestic products.

Paints and dry construction mixtures produced by this enterprise meet international requirements in terms of appearance and quality and are competitive in the markets.

It should be noted that dry building mixes are packed in bags of 20, 25 and 30 kilograms, and decorative paints are packed in boxes of 10 to 20 liters.

The process of production of dry building mixes consists of several stages, including directing calcite powder, mixing it with cement, gypsum and lime, and packing the finished product.

Samples of manufactured products were presented at the entrance of the factory for the production of dry construction mixes and paints "Shimsho" LLC.

It was reported that currently there are 15 industrial enterprises in Darvoz district, which mainly produce import-substituting and export-oriented goods.