In People v. Gray, the Supreme Court today holds that evidence falling within the spontaneous-statement exception to the hearsay rule is not automatically admissible at a probation revocation hearing. Instead, courts must “balance defendant’s confrontation interests against any countervailing interests of the government.”
You just read:
Hearsay evidence limited at probation revocation hearings
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.