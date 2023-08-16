Conexus Earns Back-to-Back Ranking on Prestigious Inc. 5000 Annual List of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies
Our ranking at 2,435 is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and support of our valued clients and partners.”PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Conexus Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of life science data and technology services, is pleased to announce its remarkable achievement of ranking 2,435 on the highly coveted Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second time. This recognition exemplifies the company's exceptional growth, unwavering dedication, and commitment to innovation within the life science industry.
The Inc. 5000 list is an annual compilation of the most successful and dynamic companies in the United States, representing a prestigious acknowledgment of entrepreneurial excellence. Conexus’ placement at 2,435 reflects its impressive year-over-year growth, which has positioned the company among an elite group of innovators, disruptors, and industry leaders.
"We are incredibly proud to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list alongside so many distinguished companies for the second year in a row," said Akshay Kapadia, Founder and CEO at Conexus. "Our ranking at 2,435 is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and support of our valued clients and partners."
Conexus’ continuous growth and expansion can be attributed to its relentless pursuit of delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the life science sector. As a premiere Veeva Services Partner, Conexus has earned a reputation for excellence in providing data-driven, compliant, and efficient services.
The company's success is further bolstered by its commitment to fostering strong relationships with clients and understanding their unique challenges. Through its innovative approach and forward-thinking strategies, Conexus has been able to drive transformational outcomes, contributing to the advancement of the life science industry.
"We see this achievement as a testament to our core values of innovation, quality, and customer-centricity," added Kapadia. "We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in life science data and technology services, and this recognition fuels our motivation to continue delivering excellence."
The inclusion of Conexus Solutions, Inc. on the Inc. 5000 list highlights the company's standing as a premier player in the life science space, poised to make even greater strides in the coming years.
About Conexus Solutions, Inc.
Conexus Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of life science data and technology services, offering tailored solutions that empower organizations to overcome complex challenges and accelerate growth. With a diverse team of experts and deep domain knowledge, Conexus continues to set the benchmark for excellence in the life science industry. Learn more at cnxsi.com.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.
About Inc.
Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
