Founder of Ms. Jetsetter Graduates from The Workshop at Macy's, Elevating Functional Travel Accessories for Women
I saw the potential and wanted to explore retail but quickly realized there was so much I don’t know. The Workshop at Macy’s feels like an MBA in retail and it’s helping Ms. Jetsetter get retail ready”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Women represent over 50% of leisure travelers yet options to keep women organized on the go are fairly limited. The founder, Tracey McGhee realized this potential gap and that’s what inspired Ms. Jetsetter, a line of stylish and functional travel accessories for women on the go. This past Spring, Ms. J graduated from The Workshop at Macy’s, the retail industry’s longest-running retail accelerator program dedicated to driving growth and providing opportunity to diverse and women-owned retail businesses. For more than a decade, The Workshop at Macy’s has empowered diverse-owned and underrepresented businesses to success by providing participants with a best-in-class retail curriculum and mentorship program. Throughout the program, Ms. J had the opportunity to access Macy’s holistic supplier ecosystem, receive critical education and funding resources, and new customers through a pop-up shop on macys.com. Additionally, all participating businesses received a $5,000 business grant upon completion of the program, representing a total investment of $250,000 from Macy’s.
The Travel Trio by Ms. J includes a Travel Jewelry Case that keeps necklaces from tangling, a Makeup Case with travel-sized makeup brushes, and a Toiletry Bag with a detachable toiletry pouch. The Travel Essentials Collection is an extension of the Trio and includes a Tech Organizer Case, and more. The coordinated collection allows women to pick and choose the items they need to keep their personal items organized and intact while on the go, and doing so in a stylish way.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of this program. Like so many business owners, I started the business because I saw a need and an opportunity. Once it got traction, I saw the potential and wanted to explore retail but quickly realized there was so much I don’t know. The Workshop at Macy’s feels like an MBA in retail and it’s helping Ms. Jetsetter get retail ready!”
Ms. Jetsetter is a certified black woman-owned business, based in Chicago, IL. WBE, MBE, and ACDBE certified.
