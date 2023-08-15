Boxwood Digital Publishes July ECommerce News & Views Roundup

ECommerce digital marketing agency shares latest industry developments and actionable insights in monthly news bulletin for online retailers.

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorado-based eCommerce SEO agency Boxwood Digital Marketing has unveiled the July edition of its monthly publication, the Boxwood Bulletin. This comprehensive rundown is a wrap-up of recent eCommerce marketing developments.

The July bulletin features essential news and content for online business owners. This month’s news capsule highlights SEO's lasting impact on the eCommerce industry amidst evolving tech and trends, Google's new streamlined checkout feature, and the rapid rise of the Twitter-rival app Threads.

Boxwood offers tips and analysis with each new story to help eCommerce business owners improve their online marketing strategy.

"July's news bulletin marks a pivotal moment for us,” said Boxwood Digital Marketing Founder and CEO Danielle Duran. “Our team has curated comprehensive insights and updates tailored for eCommerce business owners. The Boxwood Bulletin features the latest knowledge and strategies to navigate the ever-changing digital marketing landscape confidently. From the enduring impact of SEO in the eCommerce realm to Google's innovative checkout feature and the impressive rise of Threads, staying informed is the key to success in this fast-paced industry. We are committed to empowering clients to make informed decisions and seize opportunities in their online ventures.”

Boxwood Digital Marketing has earned recognition from The Manifest as a top eCommerce SEO agency in Denver, ranking 33rd among its peers.

About Boxwood Digital: Boxwood Digital Marketing is an eCommerce SEO agency based in Littleton, Colo. with fewer than 10 employees. Founded in 2017, the company provides eCommerce SEO services, social media marketing, and content marketing solutions for small and medium-sized eCommerce businesses.