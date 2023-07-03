Boxwood Digital Shares June Roundup of ECommerce Marketing Insights and News

ECommerce SEO agency delivers monthly wrap-up of industry developments, business strategies, and insights for online retailers.

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boxwood Digital Marketing, a Denver-based eCommerce agency, recently released the June edition of the Boxwood Bulletin, a news capsule of recent digital marketing news.

The June edition of Boxwood Bulletin is packed with insights and updates for eCommerce business owners. The post includes an overview of Google's Search Labs, which is testing a new online search experience with AI. Additionally, it delves into the evolution of SEO strategies in an age of advanced AI technology. The bulletin also highlights email marketing as a catalyst for driving conversions.

“The eCommerce industry thrives on the dynamic nature of digital marketing, which continuously evolves,” said Boxwood Digital Marketing Content Manager, Vasundhara Mohan. “Staying informed about both long-term and short-term trends is crucial yet challenging for eCommerce business owners. Our latest report aims to bridge this gap by providing actionable advice derived from the top eCommerce marketing news. We believe that by helping business owners translate these insights into practical strategies, we can empower them to navigate the ever-changing landscape with greater ease."

The Manifest recognized Boxwood Digital Marketing as one of Denver’s leading eCommerce SEO agencies. The company ranked 33rd among its peers.

