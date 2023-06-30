Fenix Lighting Selects Their Must-Have Flashlights and Headlamps for Summer

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for summer, Fenix Lighting has unveiled its selection of top lights catering to outdoor enthusiasts. With the Fenix HM61R V2.0, PD36R PRO, and HL32R-T, among others, the brand has designed these lights to cater to diverse preferences while delivering optimal performance during summer adventures.

Among the top recommendations is the Fenix HM61R V2.0 rechargeable headlamp, featuring a maximum brightness of 1600 lumens. The light can be detached and used as a right-angle flashlight, providing flexibility and convenience during seasonal activities like backpacking. The flashlight has a magnetic base, allowing it to be attached to metal surfaces.

Another top pick is the PD36R PRO, one of Fenix's best-selling flashlights. Available in five colors, this all-purpose tactical flashlight is designed for summer activities and performs in all conditions.

Lastly, the HL32R-T rechargeable headlamp is constructed from magnesium alloy, making it durable, yet lightweight. Emitting up to 800 lumens, this headlamp lights up summer nights brightly. The HL32R-T provides a secure fit with a SPORT headband.

With these cutting-edge features and high-performance summer lighting solutions, including an EDC flashlight and bike light, Fenix lights are ideal companions for summer activities such as car camping, hiking, fishing, cycling, and RVing.

