GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY ANNOUNCED FOR NEW 6th DISTRICT COURTHOUSE

MANTI, UT – The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Manti Sixth District Courthouse in Sanpete County will take place on August 21, 2023. The new courthouse, which was funded by the State Legislature in 202, is designed to be a prominent building located on Main Street between Union St. and 100 North. The two-story building will be approximately 28,500 square feet with a façade that will complement the traditional architecture of Manti. The building is also designed to house two courtrooms for District and Juvenile Court, which will include audio visual systems for both in-person and virtual hearings. The new courthouse was designed by VCBO Architecture and will be built by Okland Construction at a cost of $17.9 million. The estimated completion date for the new courthouse is November 2024.

WHO:

Governor Spencer Cox

Chief Justice Matthew Durrant

Senator Derrin Owens

County Commissioner Scott Collard

Mayor Alfred Bigelow

Councilperson Mary Wintch

WHEN:

August 21, 2023 – 1:00 p.m.

WHERE:

100 North Main Street

Manti, Utah 84642

