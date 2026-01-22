Submit Release
NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE TOOELE COUNTY JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Posted: January 22, 2026

Tooele County, Utah—The Judicial Nominating Commission for Tooele County has selected four nominees for a justice court judge position that will serve Tooele County, Utah. The final candidate will replace Judge John Dow who resigned last month.

Following is an alphabetical listing of the nominees followed by place of employment and city of residence:

  • Matthew Brass, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Farmington,
  • Wayne D. Jones, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Tooele,
  • Richard Thorne Kennerley, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Orem, and
  • Jaime Topham, J.D., Attorney at Law and Justice Court Judge in Grantsville, resident of Grantsville.

A comment period will be held through February 1, 2026. Once application materials are provided to Andy Welch, the Tooele County Manager, he will have 30 days to make a final selection. His decision must then be ratified by the Tooele County Council and certified by the Utah Judicial Council. To submit written comments about any of the candidates, please email James Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.

