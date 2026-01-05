Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,298 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,124 in the last 365 days.

UTAH JUDICIARY TO HOST COURT CONNECT TOWN HALL IN HEBER CITY

Heber City, Utah— The Utah Judiciary invites Wasatch County residents to attend a Court Connect town hall on Thursday, January 8, 2026, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Wasatch County Courthouse in Heber.

Court Connect is a statewide initiative aimed at strengthening public trust in the courts, expanding access to justice, and increasing awareness of court resources and services. This free, public event offers community members a chance to engage directly with Judiciary representatives in an informal, welcoming setting.

These town halls are designed to open doors and build stronger connections between the courts and the communities they serve. They offer the public an opportunity to learn more about the role of the Judiciary, how the courts operate, and how the judicial branch fits into the broader system of government.

What to Expect: 

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

● Better understand the role of the courts in Utah’s justice system

● Ask questions and connect directly with Judiciary representatives

● Discover how to access justice services, including self-help resources and online filing systems

● Learn about court resources available in their community

● Meet judges and court personnel in a less formal setting

These town halls mark the first step in an ongoing effort to create opportunities for the public and community partners to engage directly with the Judiciary. Court Connect events are open to everyone – individual community members, civic organizations, and anyone interested in learning more about Utah’s Judiciary. No registration is required. 

Event Details: 

● What: Court Connect Town Hall

● When: Thursday, January 8, 2026, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

● Where: Wasatch County Courthouse, 1361 S. Highway 40, Heber City, UT 84032

 

# # #

This entry was posted in Uncategorized.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UTAH JUDICIARY TO HOST COURT CONNECT TOWN HALL IN HEBER CITY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.