UTAH JUDICIARY TO HOST COURT CONNECT TOWN HALL IN SALT LAKE CITY

Salt Lake City, Utah— The Utah Judiciary invites Salt Lake County residents to attend a Court Connect town hall on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City.

Court Connect is a statewide initiative aimed at strengthening public trust in the courts, expanding access to justice, and increasing awareness of court resources and services. This free, public event offers community members a chance to engage directly with Judiciary representatives in an informal, welcoming setting.

These town halls are designed to open doors and build stronger connections between the courts and the communities they serve. They offer the public an opportunity to learn more about the role of the Judiciary, how the courts operate, and how the judicial branch fits into the broader system of government.

What to Expect:

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

● Better understand the role of the courts in Utah’s justice system

● Ask questions and connect directly with Judiciary representatives

● Discover how to access justice services, including self-help resources and online filing systems

● Learn about court resources available in their community

● Meet judges and court personnel in a less formal setting

These town halls mark the first step in an ongoing effort to create opportunities for the public and community partners to engage directly with the Judiciary. Court Connect events are open to everyone – individual community members, civic organizations, and anyone interested in learning more about Utah’s Judiciary.

Event Details:

● What: Court Connect Town Hall

● When: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

● Where: Matheson Courthouse, 450 South State Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

# # #