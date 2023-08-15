Rebuilding Kankakee: Major projects highlight Year Five of Rebuild Illinois

ILLINOIS, August 15 - Gov. Pritzker's historic capital program improving infrastructure throughout Illinois





KANKAKEE - Entering Year Five of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple projects in the Kankakee area are complete, planned or underway, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program. Twelve projects represent a total investment of $263.5 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in the Kankakee area and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."





Of the 12 projects, four are scheduled to be completed in 2023, three are scheduled to finish by the end of 2024, with the remaining five anticipated to begin from 2025 through 2027.

Waldron Road over I-57. A bridge replacement with a wider structure to eventually accommodate additional interstate lanes started a year ago. The project also includes retaining walls. Traffic is reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signals on Maple Street/Waldron Road. One lane is open in each direction on I-57. Construction is expected to be completed by Labor Day, weather permitting.

I-57 over Grinnell Road and railroad tracks north of Illinois 17. Bridge replacements started last year. Northbound bridge work continues. One lane in each direction remains open in the southbound lanes. Traffic will then be shifted onto the new lanes once they are complete so work can begin replacing the southbound bridges. The entire project is expected to be finished by the end of 2024.

Armour Road over the Canadian National Railroad. A bridge replacement started last year. One lane in each direction remains open. This project is expected to be completed next summer.

Illinois 50 at Armour Road in Bradley. An intersection improvement started this spring. Other items include storm sewer, shared-use path, sidewalk, curb and gutter, lighting, traffic signals and landscape restoration. The project includes improvements to the intersection of Armour Road and Pharmaceutical Drive/Arthur Burch Drive. Daily lane closures are required. Anticipated completion date is late 2024.

U.S. 45/52 over Rock Creek west of Manteno. A bridge replacement that was started in 2022 wrapped up in June.

Illinois 115 in Kankakee. Patching and resurfacing from Washington Avenue to Gar Creek just south of 1000S Road was completed in late July.

Illinois 102 from the Will/Kankakee County line to U.S. 45/52 in Bourbonnais. Signal improvements and milling and resurfacing began in September 2022. There will be periodic lane closures during the project, which is scheduled to be completed by winter.

I-57 and U.S. 45/52 interchange. This project will convert the present folded diamond interchange into a diamond interchange, replace the overpass and improve I-57 and U.S. 45/52. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2025.

I-57 at Manteno. This project will reconstruct the interchange at Manteno (exit 322) and will replace the bridge over I-57. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2025.

Illinois 50 from Brookmont Boulevard to U.S. 45/52. This project will replace the pavement in this area. Work is anticipated to begin in 2026. Traffic impacts are expected.

Illinois 115 from U.S. 45/52 (Water Street) to Jeffrey Street. This project will replace the pavement in this area. Work is anticipated to begin in 2026. Traffic impacts are expected.

I-57 at Illinois 17 interchange. This project will convert the present folded diamond interchange into a single point urban interchange (SPUI) and along with replacing the overpass and improving I-57 and Illinois 17. Work is anticipated to begin in 2027.

"It is great to see much needed projects being close to finished in Kankakee and surrounding areas," said state Sen. Patrick Joyce (D-Essex). "In the coming years, we will continue to see more improvements to the area through the Rebuild Illinois program, which shows our commitment to investing in infrastructure and residents in the state."





"The record investments we've made in our state's roads, bridges and railways are paying off, improving access between communities, creating good-paying local jobs and furthering our commitment to putting families first," said state Rep. Thaddeus Jones, D-Calumet City. "I know how important it is for our counties to have strong roads and transportation infrastructure. I'm looking forward to seeing our communities thrive from these needed improvements."





"These investments will bring good jobs and infrastructure to the areas," said state Rep. Nick Smith (D-Chicago). "The Rebuild Illinois plan invests in the future of communities small and large across our state, and I look forward to seeing these projects completed."





"The City of Kankakee is grateful for the current and future infrastructure projects from the Rebuild Illinois capital program that is resulting in unprecedented economic development for our community," said Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis. "The momentum of new commercial, industrial and residential developments is adding substantial revenue, jobs and opportunity for our residents and is a direct result of the over $200 million being invested in Kankakee through Rebuild Illinois."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





"These investments in the Kankakee area will strengthen our system of multimodal transportation across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Remember: If you are driving in Illinois this construction season, you will be driving through work zones. When you see orange, stay patient, drop the devices and slow down."





Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.



