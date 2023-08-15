UM welcomes 4,400 new students, rector hopes students to be courageous and innovative

MACAU, August 15 - The University of Macau (UM) today (15 August) held the Convocation and First Lecture of University of the 2023/2024 academic year, welcoming 4,400 new students. UM Rector Yonghua Song expressed hope that the new students will embark on their new journey with optimism and confidence, be diligent in their thoughts, be courageous and innovative, and become globally competitive talent who make contributions to the country and Macao.

The convocation was kicked off by a performance by UM Symphonic Band. In his speech, Song said that this year marks the beginning of a new phase in epidemic control, and that the university will follow closely the country’s development strategy and the Macao SAR government’s policy direction, continue to strengthen talent cultivation, promote industry-academia-research collaboration, and function as a high-level think-tank. He stressed that the university attaches great importance to research and innovation, and is committed to fostering an excellent academic culture and environment that provides students with more opportunities to participate in cutting-edge scientific and interdisciplinary research. He also encouraged the new students to face up to the undergoing unprecedented changes in the world, embrace the opportunities and challenges brought by a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, and develop their knowledge and ability.

UM has enrolled more than 1,900 undergraduates and nearly 2,500 postgraduates in the new academic year. It has also launched several degree programmes to meet the Macao SAR government’s policy objectives and social development needs. The new programmes include the Bachelor of Law in Chinese Law and Global Legal Studies, which is taught in English and has attracted students from Macao, mainland China, and overseas, as well as six postgraduate programmes in philosophy, artificial intelligence, robotics and autonomous systems, coastal environment and safety, innovative materials, and medicinal administration. Moreover, the university presented a range of scholarships and assistantships to nearly 700 new students to support their holistic development. These include the Grand Lotus Scholarship, Golden Lotus Scholarship, Silver Lotus Scholarship, and First Year Scholarship under the Principals’ Recommended Admission Scheme, the University of Macau Scholarship for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Programmes, the UM PhD Scholarship, and the UM PhD Research Assistantships and Teaching Assistantships.

At the convocation, Song also gave the first lecture to the new students, introducing them to the history, characteristics, and academic achievements of UM. He encouraged the new students to make good use of the university’s abundant resources and integrate their learning and living for a richer student life, adding that they should embrace the multicultural campus culture and actively participate in different activities so as to establish a social network and lay the foundation for their future career development. The university also awarded prizes to outstanding students who are on the Rector’s Honour List, and presented the award of The Most Supportive College to UM National Flag Team to Shiu Pong College. In addition, a flag-raising ceremony was held before the convocation, and was attended by about 2,000 UM students, faculty, and staff, including Rector Yonghua Song, Vice Rectors Michael Hui and Mok Kai Meng, deans of faculties, and residential college masters.