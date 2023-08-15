Tuesday, August 15

Stifling prison heat used to be just a Southern problem. Not anymore.

Climate change has amplified heat-related struggles in more state prisons. Some advocates have argued that hot conditions in prisons constitute “cruel and unusual punishment” prohibited by the Eighth Amendment. The conditions have led to lawsuits and protests across the country. To address these problems, some states are offering alternative cooling methods such as cooling beds and increased access to water stations or ice; others have allocated funding toward upgrading or building new facilities with air conditioning. In Washington, there are five HVAC system upgrade projects that received legislative funding for the Monroe Correctional Complex, the Washington Corrections Center for Women, the Washington State Penitentiary and the Progress House Work Release. Most states, however, have taken little to no action, advocates say. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (Creative Commons)

Hazardous heat comes to the Pacific Northwest

An upper-level ridge of high pressure over western Washington and Oregon will likely continue to bring hazardous temperatures for the next several days, National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Reedy told Axios. The ridge should begin to break down by next weekend, said Reedy, with temperatures cooling slightly into the 80s throughout the region. The Pacific Northwest stood out this year for its relatively mild temperatures compared to the widespread heat waves blanketing the U.S. for much of this summer, and the world’s record-breaking July temperatures. Continue reading at Axios. (Brendan Lynch)

WA’s $5M youth homelessness effort is ramping up. Is it working?

Washington’s policies to prevent youth and young adult homelessness are considered among the best in the country. In a 2021 report, the National Homelessness Law Center’s analyzed states’ “readiness to tackle the specific challenges of youth homelessness” and ranked Washington first among states, and second overall, behind Washington, D.C. But the report noted that its rankings did not reflect states’ success in preventing youth homelessness, and Washington’s own data show its room for improvement, especially for youth who have been through public systems. A report published in June by the Department of Social and Health Services showed that nearly 1,100, or 15%, of the more than 7,000 young people who left state systems — foster care, the juvenile justice system, or inpatient behavioral health treatment — between July 2020 and June 2021 were homeless one year later. Continue reading at Crosscut. (David Ryder)

