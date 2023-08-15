WisePause Wellness, America’s Largest Menopause Conference, Empowers Women's Health
Event Takes Comprehensive Look at Hormones, Perimenopause and Menopause—Symptoms and Solutions
WisePause Wellness is the menopause authority and aims to break the stigma surrounding menopause and perimenopause while fostering a community of women who can lean on each other for guidance”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Women who are looking to improve their midlife health without suffering through the slight to debilitating symptoms of perimenopause to menopause will get the answers they need from midlife experts by attending WisePause Wellness on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. From 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, this empowering gathering welcomes all women in pursuit of invaluable insights to navigate this transformative phase of life.
— Denise Pines
Says Denise Pines, WisePause Wellness Founder, “As women go through this stage in life, those hormonal ups and downs can really throw a curveball at their well-being. So, we created this event to take a more holistic approach. Our goal is to help women wrap their head around those hormone-related changes during perimenopause and menopause in a way that's all about boosting their overall wellness.”
Over 30+ renowned experts in the field of women's health will be leading engaging workshops, informative panels, and interactive discussions throughout the day.
Event Highlights:
• Keynote Address: Television personality, author and inspirational speaker Iyanla Vanzant will lead the audience through a powerful tapping exercise to relieve stress and reclaim their power.
• Presentations: Experts will cover a range of topics, including symptom management, nutrition, sleep, weight gain, bone health, sex, incontinence and more during perimenopause and menopause.
• Interactive Workshops: Attendees will have opportunities to ask burning questions one-on-one with experts during the Table Talks segment on a range of topics from skin, belly fat, stress, and brain health, among others.
• Exhibitors: Explore the latest menopausal products and services designed to support women's health during this transformative life stage.
• Best Self Wellness Experience: Attendees can indulge in massage, facials, reiki treatments and more while enjoying wine and tapas at our After Party.
"We recognize the significance of providing women with accurate information and support to navigate hormonal changes confidently," concludes Pines. "WisePause Wellness is the menopause authority and aims to break the stigma surrounding menopause and perimenopause while fostering a community of women who can lean on each other for guidance and encouragement."
Join us on September 9th at the Skirball Cultural Center for an empowering and informative event that celebrates women's health and embraces the journey through perimenopause and menopause. To register for WisePause Wellness, please visit www. wisepause.com.
About WisePause Wellness:
Touted as The Menopause Authority, WisePause Wellness is a leading organization dedicated to empowering women and promoting health and wellness through various educational events, research and workplace initiatives.
About Tea Botanics:
Tea Botanics is a medicinal tea and supplement company focusing on plant-based therapies for women’s health, including vasomotor symptoms of menopause like hot flashes, night sweats, and insomnia. To learn more, visit www.teabotanics.com or follow @teabotanics @hotflashtea
About Toyota:
We’re in the business of making great cars and trucks. But we also work every day to apply and share our know-how in ways that benefit people, the community, and our planet in order to build a better tomorrow.
About AARP:
AARP is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for all as we age. We lead positive social change and deliver value to members through advocacy, service, and information to make things better for society and play a positive role in communities of all kinds.
Ginger Campbell
SNAP Productions, Inc.
+1 213-760-7414
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram