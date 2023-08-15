Macon Film Festival Announces 2023 Sponsors
The festival, which will take place from Aug. 17-20, has over 50 community and corporate partners.
We sincerely appreciate our partners and their support that allows us to produce this festival hand-in-hand with our community.”MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Macon Film Festival (MFF) is proud to announce its community supporters for the 18th annual, four-day festival that will be held throughout historic downtown Macon Aug. 17-20.
— MFF President Justin Andrews
Surrounded by a rich musical heritage and southern culture, it is the mission of MFF to celebrate and promote community and film for entertainment, inspiration, education and economic development. MFF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and offers a wide range of sponsorship opportunities for our community partners.
Sponsors for the 2023 festival include: A.T. Long & Son, Adams Law Firm, Atrium Health Navicent, Bob Lewis & Associates, The Bohemian Den, Burt & Burt, Community Foundation of Central Georgia, Chris Howard & Carey Pickard, Film Macon, Georgia Council for the Arts, Hotel Forty Five, Howard, Moore, & McDuffie, P.C., Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, Ingleside Village Pizza, Visit Macon, Macon Arts Alliance, Macon Magazine, McNair McLemore Middlebrooks & Co, Mercer University, Michelob Ultra, Moonhanger Group, Newtown Macon, R. Kirby Godsey, Renasant Bank, Rhythm Communications, Sheridan Construction, Spa Medical, Storage at Crossway, SS Productions, Trulieve, Vein Specialists of the South, Alan Frank Roofing, All-State Electrical Contractors, R. Lars Anderson, Attorney at Law, Bibb Home Improvement, Blair Lofts / Diana Blair, Georgia Power, Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce, April Hornsby, Heidi Lancaster, Scott Mitchell & Bill Reynolds, Morgan Stanley, Rightway Drywall, Holly Riley, Robins Financial Credit Union, Sanford Insurance, Starr Electric, Wimberly Treadwell and James H. Webb.
“Our community and our corporate partners are at the core of what allows the festival to be great,” MFF President Justin Andrews said. “We sincerely appreciate our partners and their support that allows us to produce this festival hand-in-hand with our community.”
MFF sponsors and marketing partners receive comprehensive package opportunities that are designed to meet their specific marketing, promotional and sponsorship objectives. Sponsorships may be in the form of cash sponsorships, in-kind donations of products or services, or media and promotional assets.
Please visit maconfilmfestival.com/sponsor to learn more about sponsorship opportunities.
AMY PARRISH
Rhythm Communications, LLC
+1 404-310-6559
aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram