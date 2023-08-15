August 15 - Secretary of State Griswold Completes the Colorado Election Security Act Grant Awards Nearly $950,000 in Election Security Grants Distributed to Counties

State of Colorado

Denver, August 15, 2023 - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold awarded $945,319.62 in security grants to Colorado county clerk’s offices over two funding cycles made possible by the Colorado Election Security Act (SB22-153). These grant awards were for upgrading physical security in County election offices across the state.

“These new resources are critical in increasing security and protecting Colorado’s elections from insider threats and bad actors,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “I am so proud to issue these grants so that Colorado can continue to lead the nation in election security and access.”

The Colorado Election Security Act is a first-in-the-nation law that safeguards against potential insider threats to voting equipment and election systems. It was one of Secretary Griswold’s 2022 legislative priorities. The bill was drafted after the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder made copies of hard drive images containing election management software, which were ultimately posted online.

Over the two funding cycles, 56 counties were awarded grants. Every county that applied received a grant award. Twenty-eight counties received funding in each award cycle, and eight counties did not apply for a grant during the either funding cycle.

The funds awarded by the Secretary of State’s Office were used by counties to meet the security requirements under the 2022 Colorado Election Security Act, including:

The purchase, shipment, and installation for Key Card Access Systems for rooms holding voting system components.

The purchase, shipment, and installation of continuous video security systems for voting system components, including costs for video storage.

Eligible expenses for reimbursement were required to be spent by June 30, 2023. This grant funding is now complete.

