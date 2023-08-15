Inc. 5000 recognizes Mobilize as one of America's fastest growing companies

Mobilize, a Colorado-based data analytics and AI company, was recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobilize, a Colorado-based data analytics and artificial intelligence company, was recognized today as one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America for 2023. The annual list from Inc. Magazine celebrates the top 5000 companies whose remarkable growth represents a significant contribution to their industry and the U.S. economy.

Mobilize’s selection as No. 1054 on the list is a recognition of its rapid growth and leadership in the field of creating powerful software for the federal government and other large enterprise clients solving some of the toughest problem sets on the planet.

“We are honored to be included for the first time on the Inc. 5000 list,” said Jade Baranski, CEO and co-founder of Mobilize. “I am thrilled by the announcement but not at all surprised. In the last year, our company has scaled exponentially, which is a reflection of both the hard work and dedication of our growing team of experts, who are creating solutions every day that make radical transparency and data-back decisions a reality for our clients.”

About Mobilize

Mobilize is a small business founded in 2014 that builds powerful software for federal agencies and other large enterprise clients. In 2021, Mobilize launched Its flagship product, the VISION Joint Innovation System, which is now being used by all branches of the Department of Defense for ultimate collaboration. VISION sets the conditions for federal innovation to succeed at scale by using cohesive data structures to make connections that save resources, enable clear oversight, and create replicable solutions across organizations.

About Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches over 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print.