Designli Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today that Designli, an app development company from Greenville, SC, has made its first appearance on the Inc. 5000 list. The UX/UI and software development firm has earned a reputation as the top app agency in the Southeast, and is now achieving national recognition as well.

“Joshua and I were college students when we started this business,” beams Keith Shields, Designli’s CEO and co-founder. “We thought we knew what we were doing back then, but wow, we’ve come a long way. Growing this team and serving our clients has become our life’s work.”

“We’re definitely celebrating this win as a team,” adds Joshua Tucker, Designli’s COO and co-founder. “This is only a milestone for us, though, not the finish line. We’re already thinking about next year, too. Look for us to move up that list and continue scaling the business.”

The prestigious ranking uses a data-driven approach to identify and highlight the most successful independent businesses within the American economy. The 5,000 companies on this list have combined to add over one million jobs within the last three years, reports Inc. Beyond adding jobs, companies must demonstrate explosive revenue growth to make the list.

Katie Iannace, Designli’s business analyst, says Designli earned its spot by focusing on relationships. “I believe clients connect with our unique process, allowing us to thoroughly understand their needs and goals. By creating a bespoke development plan for every project, we also earn the client's trust to guide them through a tricky process.”

Project consultant Justin Sardinha, the first point of contact between the app development agency and its clients, echoes Iannace. “Designli’s growth can be largely attributed to the relationships that we build with our clients,” Sardinha confirms. “As reflected in roughly 200 5-star reviews across Google, Clutch, and G2, it is clear that our customer prioritization results in an excellent experience and long-lasting partnerships.”

“We started taking on bigger projects once we realized we could serve large companies just as well as small ones,” adds Taylor West, Designli’s Project Manager. “Joining the Inc. 5000 is a nice feather in our cap because it shows we’re fully prepared to keep up with mid-market clients. We even have an eye on bringing our approach to enterprises.”

Designli’s appearance on the Inc. 5000 list comes less than one month after the unveiling of its new software development offering for mid-market companies and enterprises. The firm’s newest offering provides a more agile approach than project-based development. To learn more about the pricing structure, contact Designli about on-demand product teams.

About Designli

Designli is nationally recognized as a leading software development firm from Greenville, SC. It specializes in building cross-platform mobile apps with React Native and building web applications with React and Node. Designli embeds graphic design, UX/UI, and prototyping team members into the scope creation process to deliver performant enterprise software solutions.