Fast-Growing Carolinas Coffee Bar Opens in Greenville with Free Drinks & a Community Fundraiser
EINPresswire.com/ -- Something new is brewing this August in Taylors, South Carolina, with popular drive-thru destination CLUTCH Coffee Bar opening a new location in the region just outside of Greenville. To celebrate its arrival in the mountainside city of Taylors, CLUTCH will treat the entire community to FREE 16oz drinks, and host a special Proceeds Day to support local education.
On Thursday and Friday, August 17-18th, Clutch Coffee will have its soft opening (7a-6p), inviting the general public to enjoy its range of beverages while dropping off complimentary coffee to deserving teachers, first responders, and those in need of a little pick-me-up. Then on Saturday, Aug 19th, a grand opening party is scheduled where everyone who visits the store will be treated to free 16oz drinks throughout the day. Making it the perfect time to try their delicious fair-trade espresso, custom-flavored energy drinks, smoothies, signature juices, snacks, and more. If that’s not exciting enough, one lucky visitor will win free coffee for an entire month simply by downloading the Clutch Rewards App prior to the Grand Opening, and visiting Clutch on their Grand Opening Day!
Community engagement lies at the heart of Clutch Coffee Bar’s mission, with the new store already committed to hosting a proceeds day for a Wade Hampton high school on August 24. Clutch will donate 100% of its proceeds to support students as part of the ‘Clutch Cares’ program, an initiative that drives donations for local causes and charities. Since launching in 2018, Clutch has actively raised over $72,000 for local and national causes, striving to make a positive impact on their community and the people they serve. Through the simple act of enjoying Clutch, customers can become a part of this meaningful endeavor.
With passion brewed in every cup and community served in every sip, Clutch is creating a world where coffee becomes the catalyst for connection and empowerment. The Carolina-based startup has garnered a devoted fan base across the Carolinas for its friendly and unique approach to customer service. A testament to the three co-founding partners’ passion for community, Clutch not only provides an incredible coffee experience but also creates employment opportunities and supports local causes in each city it expands to. Co-founder and CEO Darren Spicer said “Greenville's coffee culture and community-driven mindset align perfectly with our vision. We're honored to join this thriving city and make an impact in the community.”
Clutch Coffee Bar: 3009 Wade Hampton Blvd. Taylors, SC 29687
About Clutch Coffee Bar
Clutch Coffee Bar is a customer-centric company that redefines the drive-thru beverage experience. Founded in 2018 in the Carolinas, Clutch sources only the finest coffee beans from around the world. Clutch is passionate about delivering the best coffee, energy drinks, and other specialty beverages, as they revitalize the lost art of customer service. Integral to the company's mission is the Clutch Cares Program that gives back to each community by hosting events and supporting local charities. For more information, please visit www.clutchcoffeebar.com
