PatchMaster Expands its Drywall Repair Services in Glencoe, Glenview, Wilmette, and Surrounding Areas with New Ownership
Accomplished Sales Leader Michael Conti Brings Operational Excellence and Customer Focus to PatchMaster's Local FranchiseHIGHLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, the leader in professional drywall repair services, is excited to announce its expansion into the Glencoe, Glenview, Wilmette, and surrounding areas of Illinois. Under the ownership of Michael Conti, an accomplished sales leader with a solid commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction, PatchMaster Serving Chicago's North Shore provides top-notch drywall repair services to the local community.
Michael Conti's professional background in technology sales and sales leadership has equipped him with the skills necessary to run a successful franchise. His experience leading teams, delivering value to customers promptly, and being operationally sound and data-driven will undoubtedly contribute to the success of PatchMaster Serving Chicago's North Shore.
"I am thrilled to have Michael Conti as the new owner in our franchise family. His expertise in sales leadership and his commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences make him an ideal addition to our franchise network. With Michael's dedication, we are confident that PatchMaster will continue to thrive as the go-to choice for professional drywall repair services in the industry," said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster.
When asked about his decision to become a franchise owner, Michael shared, "As an entrepreneur at heart, owning a franchise has always been a dream of mine. After evaluating numerous franchise opportunities, I found PatchMaster to be the best fit for me. The home services industry, the proven business model, and the exceptional executive leadership team convinced me that PatchMaster was the perfect choice."
As the new franchise owner, Michael Conti is eager to impact his community positively. He expressed, "I am looking forward to building a community-focused small business that caters to the needs of our customers. Additionally, I am committed to creating a better life for my employees and their families by providing meaningful job opportunities."
PatchMaster Serving Chicago's North Shore will offer a comprehensive range of services, including drywall repair, popcorn ceiling removal, plaster repair, wall resurfacing, and restoration. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, Michael Conti aims to exceed expectations and transform homes and businesses throughout the community.
Conti will serve the communities of Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove, Glencoe, Highland Park, Kenilworth, Lake Forest, Lake Zurich, Northbrook, Wilmette, Winnetka, and others along Chicago's North Shore.
In his free time, Michael enjoys cooking, savoring great food, gardening, working out, taking the dogs on long walks, and indulging in his passion for horse racing.
For more information on PatchMaster, visit patchmaster.com or call 844-PATCHMAN.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 140 territories to more than 70 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is revolutionizing the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.
