PatchMaster Expands its Drywall Repair Services in Barrington, Cary, Algonquin, and Surrounding Areas with New Ownership
Accomplished Executives Drew and Lindsay Hoffman Bring Expertise and Commitment to Customer Satisfaction to the Local CommunityHINSDALE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, the leader in professional drywall repair services, announces its expansion into the Barrington, Cary, Algonquin, and surrounding areas of Illinois today. Drew and Lindsay Hoffman, accomplished professionals with a shared entrepreneurial spirit, have taken the helm as the new franchise owners of PatchMaster Serving Barrington to Hinsdale.
Drew and Lindsay bring a wealth of experience to their new venture. Both hold MBAs from the University of Chicago, where they met and developed their passion for business and entrepreneurship. Lindsay's background in software sales and partnerships, coupled with Drew's expertise in management consulting and go-to-market strategy for enterprise software, positions them well to deliver exceptional service and drive the growth of their PatchMaster franchise.
"We are thrilled to welcome Drew and Lindsay Hoffman as the new owners of PatchMaster Serving Barrington to Hinsdale. Their impressive business management and customer service backgrounds and their passion for entrepreneurship make them an excellent addition to our franchise network. We are confident that their dedication to delivering exceptional drywall repair services will further strengthen PatchMaster's reputation as a trusted and reliable brand in the industry," said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster.
When asked about their decision to become franchise owners, Drew shared, "Owning a franchise has been a long-held dream for me. PatchMaster's speed at which we could open the business and our connection to the service influenced our decision to own a PatchMaster franchise. We understand the importance of professional drywall repair, as our home needs drywall repair. As new franchise owners, Drew and Lindsay are eager to impact their community positively. "We are looking forward to creating job opportunities and being our own bosses," Lindsay expressed. "Having a business that we can proudly explain to our parents and contribute to the local economy is truly fulfilling."
PatchMaster Serving Barrington to Hinsdale, and neighboring areas will offer a range of services, including exceptional drywall repair, popcorn ceiling removal, plaster repair, wall resurfacing, and restoration. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction, the Hoffman family aims to exceed expectations and transform homes and businesses throughout the community.
In their free time, Drew and Lindsay enjoy skiing, spending time at the beach on Lake Michigan, attending live music events, and cherishing moments with their two young daughters.
PatchMaster Serving Barrington to Hinsdale offers a fast, professional solution for drywall and plaster repairs for commercial structures and residential homes. The Hoffmans proudly serve Barrington, Cary, Algonquin, West Dundee, Inverness, Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg, Streamwood, Roselle, Bloomingdale, Winfield, Glen Ellyn, Lombard, Vila Park, Elmhurst, Oakbrook, Oakbrook Terrace, Hinsdale, Wheaton, and surrounding areas.
For more information on PatchMaster, visit patchmaster.com or call 844-PATCHMAN.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 140 territories to more than 70 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is revolutionizing the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.
Samantha Dreger
PatchMaster
+1 443-752-1276
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
PatchMaster, the Drywall Repair Experts