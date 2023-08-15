Tené Nicole Creative Agency Hosted 5th Annual #SupportYourGirlfriends Retreat In Partnership with Barbados Tourism Board
Powerful attendees include Tamika D. Mallory, Yandy Smith Harris, and many others stayed at The Crane Resort
We can’t wait to host the ladies again and are looking forward to continuing to build our partnership with the #SupportYourGirlfriends and Tené Nicole brands.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fabulous influencers from business, politics, media, and entertainment industries gathered in beautiful Barbados for the 5th Annual Support Your Girlfriends Retreat hosted by Tené Nicole Creative Agency and the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. From July 27th through July 30th, attendees such as Tamika D. Mallory, Yandy Smith Harris, and many more were treated to luxurious accommodations at The Crane Resort including private chefs, beach activities, cultural tours, and much more.
“Barbados has a place for everyone, but especially for you’, and what we mean by that is that no matter the kind of traveler, you can find your own unique experience in Barbados. That’s why it’s so exciting to partner with powerhouse brands like #SupportYourGirlfriends and Tené Nicole, that bring together women with widely varied backgrounds, interests and niches; we get to show everyone that Barbados really is the place you want to be, no matter who you are. Whether you’re a spontaneous traveler or one that wants curated, one-of-a-kind experiences, Barbados can easily provide exactly what you’re looking for. The ladies of #SupportYourGirlfriends helped us showcase the best of Barbados through a truly immersive experience and that was beautiful to see. We can’t wait to host the ladies again and are looking forward to continuing to build our partnership with the #SupportYourGirlfriends and Tené Nicole brands.” - Tenisha S. Holder, Senior Business Development Officer of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.
Attendees took part in a variety of empowering events throughout the retreat. Day 1 included a “Survive and Thrive” Power Breakfast presented by Lyndsay Levingston, founder of SurviveHER nonprofit organization, followed by the “I AM A GIRL” Power UP Community Impact Event presented by Nadine Ramos, Founder of LASIO & Blessed Bananas. Along with I AM A GIRL NGO, the Caribbean’s leading nonprofit community in support of girls leadership. Blessed Bananas supplied the young girls with hair care packages during their stay.
The second day of the retreat kicked off with a “Bajan Breakfast Under the Sea” hosted by Atlantis Submarines and Chef Creig Greenidge, along with a “Level Up” yacht party at the Silvermoon Lux Charter. Attendees then participated in “The Big Ask” Dinner hosted by Lucinda Cross, Media Contributor/Consultant at The Crane Resort Beach House with mixologist Alexander Da Vinci and private chef Damian Leach.
The third day consisted of a “Hydration Beach Day” Hosted by Dana Jones, Founder of Gold’n Aura Aesthetics. This was then followed up by the “Level Up” event hosted by Sherkera Green, Financial Activist, along with a “Pool Pit” Sunday event hosted by Charreah K. Jackson, Leadership Coach.
The last day of the retreat took place at the Crane Resort Beach House. The ‘Finale Dinner” was hosted by Sybil Amuti, creator of The Great Girlfriends Podcast. Friendships were further solidified through shared laughter, heartfelt conversations, and moments of celebration. The finale dinner was also an opportunity to welcome first time attendees to become a part of the “Glossy Posse.”
The success of the 5th Annual #SupportYourGirlfriends Retreat solidifies The Crane Resort's dedication to supporting women's empowerment initiatives and fostering a sense of community among its guests.
