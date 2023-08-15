Kenmore® Spotlite™ Portable Carpet Cleaner Recognized in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards
Kenmore® announced today the SpotLite™ Portable Carpet Spot & Pet Stain Cleaner Vac was recognized in Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing AwardsGREENVILLE, SC, US, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenmore® announced today the SpotLite™ Portable Carpet Spot & Pet Stain Cleaner Vac was recognized in Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards. Select winners can be found in the September 2023 issue of Good Housekeeping, on stands August 15th and the full list is available online at: www.goodhousekeeping.com
For over 100 years, Kenmore® has developed products designed to help Americans create a cleaner, better life. Backed by real world performance, meaningful innovation and reliability, Kenmore is still setting the standard for the way America cleans today.
Introducing the Kenmore SpotLite™ Portable Carpet Spot Cleaner- the ultimate solution for unexpected spills and messes in your home. The Kenmore SpotLite™ combines powerful scrubbing suction and an effective cleaning formula to lift and remove everyday stains from carpets, upholstery, and auto interiors. With its lightweight design weighing in at less than 11lbs, you can easily take this portable spot cleaner anywhere and tuck it away under your sink or in a closet. Whether it's mud, wine, or pet accidents, this vacuum is ready to tackle any mess in your home. Plus, it comes with a 3.5” tough stain tool, 6.5” wide path tool, and a trial size of cleaning formula. Get the Kenmore SpotLite™ Portable Carpet Spot Cleaner today and say goodbye to unexpected spills and messes!
“For more than 100 years, Kenmore has been committed to making everyday tasks easier, letting you focus on what matters most,” says Kenmore CEO, Sri Solur. “We’re honored to have Good Housekeeping recognize our SpotLite™ cleaner as a fulfillment of that mission.”
The Kenmore SpotLite™ Portable Carpet Spot & Pet Stain Cleaner is available now at U.S. retailers and online for an MSRP of $179.99.
About Kenmore Floorcare & Cleva North America
A trusted name in the home for over 100 years, the Kenmore brand continues to give consumers more time, efficiency, and improved results for better living with industry-leading products across small and large appliance categories. Cleva North America, Inc. manufactures Kenmore® and Kenmore Elite® vacuums, air purifiers, and accessories for distribution at retailers worldwide. Cleva offers an award-winning portfolio of innovative wet/dry vacuums, outdoor power equipment, household floor care products and accessories. Brands include Vacmaster Professional®, Vacmaster®, Duravac™, Armor All™, LawnMaster™ and Kenmore® Floorcare. Incorporating the latest processes and highest standards for engineering, design, and production, Cleva delivers high-quality products that deliver exceptional performance, dependability, and durability at a great value. For more information on Kenmore and licensing opportunities, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/kenmore-and-brands/.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Product specifications contained within this news release are based on current information as of the release date, and as part of its continuous product improvement, Kenmore Floorcare reserves the right to change specifications without notice.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Dan Bilger, VP of Product Dev & Marketing
864.451.5749 | dan.bilger@cleva-na.com
Dan Bilger
VP of Product Dev & Marketing
+1 864-451-5749
