Recent Long COVID & Pandemic Preparedness News Updates

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), current analysis estimates that 7.7 million to 23 million Americans have developed Long COVID. Here are some recent developments in the study of and response to Long COVID that may be of interest to HIV.gov readers:

HHS Announces the Formation of the Office of Long COVID Research and Practice. This office will be located within HHS’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health under the leadership of the HHS Assistant Secretary for Health, Admiral Rachel Levine, MD. The new office is charged with ongoing coordination of the whole-of-government response to the longer-term effects of COVID-19, including Long COVID and associated conditions and the implementation of the National Research Action Plan on Long COVID (PDF, 1.26MB) and the Services and Supports for Longer-Term Impacts of COVID-19. Currently, 14 federal departments engage on Long COVID, including over a dozen HHS Operating and Staff Divisions, with a goal to reduce the impacts of Long COVID by improving quality of life for people living with Long COVID and reducing disparities related to Long COVID. Read more.

White House Launches Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy (OPPR). On July 21, 2023, the White House announced the launch of OPPR. It will be a permanent office in the Executive Office of the President, charged with leading, coordinating, and implementing actions related to preparedness for, and response to, known and unknown biological threats or pathogens that could lead to a pandemic or to significant public health-related disruptions in the United States. OPPR will take over the duties of the current COVID-19 Response Team and Mpox Team at the White House and will continue to coordinate and develop policies and priorities related to pandemic preparedness and response. To lead this work, the President announced that Major General (ret) Paul Friedrichs will serve as the inaugural Director of OPPR and Principal Advisor on Pandemic Preparedness and Response. Read the White House fact sheet.