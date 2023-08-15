Nancy Rodriguez of the Beonair Network Among Distinguished List of Florida Education Leaders Inducted into Hall of Fame
I am honored and humbled to be recognized by FAPSC and inducted with this distinguished group of individuals. Over the last 30 years, I have tremendous value in being involved with this organization.”DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Be on Air Network of Media School proudly announces that the Chief Executive Officer, Nancy Rodriguez, has been chosen as a Hall of Fame inductee by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges (FAPSC). The inductees received formal induction at the FAPSC annual conference in August 2023. The FAPSC Hall of Fame has, as its mission, to honor and pay tribute to those who, through their lives and efforts, have made a significant contribution to the private postsecondary schools and colleges sector in Florida.
Nancy stated, “I am honored and humbled to be recognized by FAPSC and inducted with this distinguished group of individuals. Over the last 30 years, I have tremendous value in being involved with this organization. I have met wonderful pioneers and trailblazers who paved the way for student choice and mentored the next generation of education leaders.”
Mrs. Rodriguez joined six other educational industry leaders as they were inducted into the Hall of Fame. These remarkable innovative leaders are chosen because they promote educational choice, integrity, professionalism, accountability, and access to all educational institutions for all students. All the inductees served at least ten years within the FAPSC organization.
“The challenges that face higher education today will only be resolved by ensuring each student has access to multiple types of educational institutions,” Rodriguez added. “I believe in life-long learning. We no longer live in a society where we can pretend education is a one size fits all solution. I will continue to join the FAPSC organization in fighting for equitable regulations, legislation that allows transparency for all students, and full disclosures on outcomes across the board. For students to be fully protected and have access to educational opportunities, we must ensure they have comparable data from every institution of higher learning.”
At the Beonair Network of Media Schools, which consists of Ohio Media School, Illinois Media School, Colorado Media School, and Miami Media School, we provide ambitious students with hands-on training, high-quality education, and valuable internship opportunities. Our diploma programs cover a wide range of media fields, such as Radio & T.V. Broadcasting, Digital Media Production, Audio Production, Film & Video Production, Sports Broadcasting, and Media Sales and Marketing. Each program is meticulously designed to offer hands-on, real-world education that enables our students to gain practical experience. Our schools hold accreditation from the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), a credible institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.
