“Beonair Network of Media Schools Grads are Perfect Fit for Industry Leader Encore Global”
The Beonair Network collaborated with media industry partner Encore to host several Meet & Greet Hiring Events at our Illinois and Ohio Media School campuses.
“With the support of Lynda Leciejewski and her team, I have been part of over a dozen Beonair Network of Media Schools graduate’s stories as they make their moment and launch their careers.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has been an exciting summer as the Beonair Network of Media Schools has collaborated with industry partner Encore® Global Event Solutions to host Meet & Greet Hiring Events at our two campuses of Illinois Media School, as well as a stop in Columbus, Ohio, to meet graduates of Ohio Media School Columbus and Cleveland Campuses. Several offer letters have been signed, and our graduates are excited to launch their careers with this industry leader.
— Encore Recruiter Scott Beattie
With hiring needs at an all-time high, many of our graduates are beginning their careers and leveling up with Encore. In-person events allow our students and graduates to meet the hiring managers and learn about the career opportunities that align with our media programs.
A special thank you to Encore Recruiter Scott Beattie and his team for always making themselves available and partnering in this very successful relationship. Scott had this to say about the collaboration between Encore and the Beonair Network of Media Schools, “One of the best parts, I have discovered, in my role as a recruiter for Encore is the hand-in-hand relationships between the schools and employers. I am so honored to be a part of helping new grads launch their careers and start their futures.
“I am very proud of the work I’ve been able to do with Beonair and am very excited to visit their campuses.”
Employers and Career Services play a vital role in the lives of our graduates. The Beonair Network of Media Schools takes great pride in the strong relationships we build with our industry partners, creating mutually beneficial opportunities. Together we are opening doors for meaningful career starts while assisting in filling immediate hiring needs with prequalified, career-ready candidates.
We invite you to get to know us. The Beonair Network of Media Schools, which includes Ohio Media School, Illinois Media School, Colorado Media School, and Miami Media School, is incredibly proud of our mission to provide ambitious students with hands-on training, excellence in education, and meaningful internship experiences that will best prepare them to achieve their goals at graduation. Our diploma programs include Radio & T.V. Broadcasting, Digital Media Production, Audio Production, Film & Video Production, Sports Broadcasting, and Media Sales and Marketing. Each program is designed to deliver excellence in education and the opportunity for our students to intern to gain real-time experience to complement the curriculum. Our schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), which the U.S. Department of Education recognizes.
To learn more about our programs and connect with our career-ready graduates, don't hesitate to contact National Employer Representative Lynda Leciejewski.
