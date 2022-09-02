“Beonair Network of Media Schools Grads are Perfect Fit for Industry Leader Encore Global”

Encore Global Event Solutions at Illinois Media School Illinois Media School and Encore Global Solutions Hiring Event Ohio Media School and Encore Global Solutions Hiring Event1

The Beonair Network collaborated with media industry partner Encore to host several Meet & Greet Hiring Events at our Illinois and Ohio Media School campuses.

“With the support of Lynda Leciejewski and her team, I have been part of over a dozen Beonair Network of Media Schools graduate’s stories as they make their moment and launch their careers.” — Encore Recruiter Scott Beattie