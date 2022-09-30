Miami Media School Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Partnered with Saint Timothy Parrish School- Miami
Miami Media School Shares in the joyous celebration of Saint Timothy Catholic Parish School Fashion Show, a tradition that it has been going on for 24 years!
"The Saint Timothy Fashion Show is a beautiful tradition that embraces the passion and joy that is so vibrant in our Hispanic culture.”MIAMI , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharing in the joyous celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Miami Media School will sponsor and be a big part of the Annual Saint Timothy Catholic Parish School Fashion Show, a tradition so special to the Hispanic community of St. Timothy Catholic Parish that it has been going on for 24 years!
— Janet Garcia
This celebratory fundraiser has been a long-standing tradition that unites families, grandparents, students, staff, corporate sponsors, and alumni, alike. The church, founded in 1960, opened its school doors in 1961 and has a rich history of service to the community as an early learning, an elementary and middle school serving over 500 students in southwest Miami, where a great majority of its families are of Hispanic or Latin descent.
This widely celebrated community event was closed down the last two years due to pandemic restrictions, but this year the Home and School Association of Saint Timothy returns with an epic celebration!
With great pride, the families of Saint Timothy have come together to host their annual fundraiser, Retro Rewind, this Saturday, October 1, at Doubletree Hotel and Miami Airport Convention Center. With over 170 student models and almost 800 tickets sold for the cocktail, luncheon, and fashion show, it is sure to be a memorable day.
As a Gold Sponsor, Miami Media School students and instructors will be filming the event and then editing a sizzle reel to send to the Saint Timothy School families. We are also honored that Social Media Instructor Gigi Diaz will serve as the “Master of Ceremonies” for this gala event.
Miami Media School was connected to this collaboration through its Corporate Campus Director, Janet Garcia, who also serves as the Saint Timothy Fashion Show Chairperson, an honor she holds this year and for the last 6 shows. Janet tells us just how special this day is: "The Saint Timothy Fashion Show is a beautiful tradition that embraces the passion and joy that is so vibrant in our Hispanic culture. Our children, the school staff, the parents, the alumni, and even our marvelous "Abuelos" will participate in this grand day. It is a sheer joy to be able to bring this event back to our community with the blessing of the Archdiocese of Miami, Pastor Fr. Vega, for his continued support and allowing this event to take place, and our vibrant and dedicated principal, Mrs. Susana Rivera. I am beyond happy to merge both of my worlds and give back to this phenomenal school that is Saint Timothy, while simultaneously offering remote, live event experience to our media students. This will be a true testimony to the power and value of private education for all ages.”
It is with great pride that Miami Media School joins in this generational celebration steeped in the traditions of Hispanic and Latin heritage. Gaining real-time experience while being a part of the community best prepares our students to be strong and inspirational members of their communities.
The Beonair Network of Media Schools is devoted to each student and graduate and It is our mission to work collectively to help them achieve their career goals. Coupled with the strong relationships established with leaders in the industry we are successfully paving the way for graduate success.
We invite you to get to know us. The Beonair Network of Media Schools, which includes Ohio Media School, Illinois Media School, Colorado Media School, and Miami Media School, is incredibly proud of our mission to provide ambitious students with hands-on training, excellence in education, and meaningful internship experiences that will best prepare them to achieve their goals at graduation. Our diploma programs include Radio & T.V. Broadcasting, Digital Media Production, Audio Production, Film & Video Production, Sports Broadcasting, and Media Sales and Marketing. Each program is designed to deliver excellence in education and the opportunity for our students to intern to gain real-time experience to complement the curriculum. Our schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), which the U.S. Department of Education recognizes.
To learn more about our programs and connect with our career-ready graduates, please contact National Employer Representative Lynda Leciejewski.
LLeciejewski
234.203.2768
John Girard
M & S Media Inc.
+1 216-503-5900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other