FlexCare Infusion Centers Ranks NO. 6 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Joining America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
FlexCare Infusion Centers joins the top 10 2023 Inc 5000 private companies with a three-year revenue growth of 35,012 percent and No. 2 rank in Health Services.OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today that FlexCare Infusion Centers ranks No. 6 on the 2023 Inc 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.
The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Aaron Smith, CEO and Co-founder of FlexCare Infusion Centers, is humbled to join the ranks of so many inspiring industry leaders and innovators.
“This outstanding achievement stands as a testament to our unwavering focus on provider collaboration and patient care. It also recognizes the blue ocean moment we are experiencing in the infusion industry. Facilities like ours improve patient access to care, increase provider therapeutic success and lower the cost of healthcare. If we remain dedicated to our mission, growth will remain strong.”
The Inc 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, FlexCare Infusion Centers is in the top 10 of Inc 5000 companies, ranking No. 1 in Oklahoma and No. 2 in Health Services.
FlexCare Infusion Centers opened its first clinic in Oklahoma City to provide patients with infusion and injection therapies to treat rare, chronic and complex conditions. Since opening its doors, FlexCare has expanded to 30 ambulatory infusion clinics across Oklahoma, Alabama, and Arizona. To date, FlexCare has helped over 10,000 patients on their journey to better health.
“Our mission, to fight for our patients as if they are our own family, is the heartbeat of FlexCare. We’re going to continue this important work with the same energy and passion that has brought us to this point,” says Smith.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.
About FlexCare Infusion Centers
FlexCare Infusion Centers provides ambulatory infusion therapy and injection services to patients with rare, chronic and complex conditions. Their comfortable infusion clinics include private and semi-private suites, free entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages and convenient locations with walk-up parking.
Referring providers enjoy full circle prior authorization with insurance verification, denial appeals and letters of medical necessity. Dedicated account managers offer a direct point of contact for referring providers regarding referral and prior authorization status.
To learn more about FlexCare Infusion Centers, visit flexcareinfusion.com
About Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.
Meredith Anding
FlexCare Infusion Centers
email us here