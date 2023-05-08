FlexCare Infusion Centers Achieves Accreditation With ACHC
FlexCare is among the ranks of elite ambulatory infusion facilities that go above and beyond for their patients.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FlexCare Infusion Centers, an ambulatory infusion center providing infusion and injection therapy to patients with rare, chronic and complex conditions, proudly announces it has achieved accreditation through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for its 28 ambulatory infusion centers.
— Aaron Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of FlexCare Infusion Centers
ACHC is the highest accreditation available to ambulatory infusion centers. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards surrounding high reliability, quality and patient care.
FlexCare’s clinics have undergone a rigorous review and met or exceeded the official regulatory requirements of this distinction.
ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986. ACHC is ISO 9001:2015 certified and has CMS deeming authority for Home Health, Hospice and DMEPOS.
“FlexCare’s ACHC accreditation reinforces our ambulatory infusion centers' commitment to the highest quality patient care,” said Aaron Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of FlexCare Infusion Centers. “Each of the patients we treat at our clinics is facing unique health challenges. Not only are our clinics and clinical staff fully equipped to provide them with safe, effective care, FlexCare is among the ranks of elite ambulatory infusion facilities that go above and beyond for their patients.”
FlexCare Infusion Centers offers specialty infusion and injection therapies for several chronic and autoimmune conditions, including IBD, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, thyroid eye disease and more. FlexCare’s mission is to deliver the highest quality infusion and injection care that is both accessible and affordable. They offer evening and weekend hours and are located in convenient city and rural locations across Oklahoma, Alabama and Arizona.
Since opening its doors in 2019, FlexCare Infusion Centers has helped thousands of patients on their journey to better health.
For more information, please visit flexcareinfusion.com.
About FlexCare Infusion Centers
FlexCare Infusion Centers provides ambulatory infusion therapy and injection services to patients with rare, chronic and complex conditions.
FlexCare offers a comfortable infusion experience to its patients, including private and semi-private infusion suites, free entertainment and complimentary snacks and beverages. Referring providers enjoy full circle prior authorization with insurance verification, denial appeals, and letters of medical necessity. Dedicated account managers offer a direct point of contact for referring providers regarding referral and prior authorization status.
