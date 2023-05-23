EY Announces Aaron Smith of FlexCare Infusion Centers as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Southwest Award Finalist
Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent business awards for transformative entrepreneurs.
I’m honored to be selected as a finalist and to join such a talented, hardworking group of business leaders. This recognition is truly a testament to the hard work of our entire FlexCare team.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernest & Young LLP has named Aaron Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of FlexCare Infusion Centers, as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® Southwest Award finalist. Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.
Aaron Smith was evaluated and selected as a finalist by an independent panel of judges. Entrepreneurs were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.
“I’m honored to be selected as an Entrepreneur Of The Year Southwest Awards finalist and to join such a talented, hardworking group of business leaders,” said Aaron Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of FlexCare Infusion Centers. “This recognition is truly a testament to the hard work and commitment of our entire FlexCare team.”
FlexCare Infusion Centers was founded in Oklahoma City in 2018 with the mission to provide accessible infusion therapy to patients with rare, chronic and complex conditions. Since opening its doors in 2019, FlexCare has grown to over 28 infusion clinics across Oklahoma, Alabama and Arizona and treated thousands of patients.
“Our patients are at the heart of what we do,” said Smith. “Since day one, our mission has been simple: we care for our patients as if they were members of our own families. Having the opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of our patients is truly a humbling experience for me.”
Smith joins his fellow finalists, including entrepreneurs from North Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Regional award winners will be announced on June 24, 2023, during a special celebration. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.
The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 entrepreneurs throughout the US since its inception in 1986, and it has grown to recognize business leaders across 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.
About FlexCare Infusion Centers
FlexCare Infusion Centers provides ambulatory infusion therapy and injection services to patients with rare, chronic and complex conditions.
FlexCare offers a comfortable infusion experience to its patients, including private and semi-private infusion suites, free entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages and convenient locations with walk-up parking. Referring providers enjoy full circle prior authorization with insurance verification, denial appeals and letters of medical necessity. Dedicated account managers offer a direct point of contact for referring providers regarding referral and prior authorization status.
