EY Announces Aaron Smith of FlexCare Infusion Centers as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Southwest Award Finalist

Aaron Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of FlexCare Infusion Centers

Now in its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent business awards for transformative entrepreneurs.

I’m honored to be selected as a finalist and to join such a talented, hardworking group of business leaders. This recognition is truly a testament to the hard work of our entire FlexCare team.” — Aaron Smith, CEO and Co-Founder of FlexCare InfusionCenters